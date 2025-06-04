Bobrovsky continuing to change postseason narrative entering Final with Panthers

EDMONTON -- Sergei Bobrovsky watched Alex Lyon start the first three games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Florida Panthers in 2023 and, instead of wallowing in disappointment, he went to work.

Lyon had taken over the Panthers starting job when Bobrovsky was recovering from a lower-body injury late in the regular season and carried them to a playoff berth. So, Bobrovsky had to wait his turn after he got healthy and wanted to be sure he used that time constructively.

“That’s the thing,” Bobrovsky said at Stanley Cup Final media day on Tuesday. “I was thinking, ‘This is a great opportunity for me to refocus, get some off-ice work behind the scenes a little bit, get my mind free and ready and wait for the opportunity.’ If I waste my time, that wouldn’t be smart.

“If they call my name and I’m not ready, that’s on me.”

Bobrovsky was ready and the rest has been history for him and the Panthers. The 36-year-old will make his 60th consecutive postseason start when the Panthers face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Thanks in big part to Bobrovsky, this is the third consecutive Cup Final for Florida, which is bidding to become the first team to repeat as champions since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. During his postseason start streak that began with Game 4 of the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins, Bobrovsky is 40-19 with a 2.41 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and six shutouts.

“Just a calming presence,” Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. “That’s what you want out of your goalie. A lot of times at this time of the year you need him to be your best player. The confidence isn’t just on the ice. It’s how he approaches himself in the dressing room, in the gym and away from the rink.”

As Panthers general manager Bill Zito noted, Bobrovsky’s work ethic -- from lifting weights on game days to his choreographed warmup routine -- has been well chronicled.

“The way he comports himself every single day preparing for practice, in practice, pregame, in the games, postgame, there’s a reason that he’s been able to sustain that high level of play,” Zito said. “That’s the answer. It’s not a secret.”

But there’s more to it than what you see with Bobrovsky that’s helped him remain at top of his game in his 15th NHL season. Although Bobrovsky is often soft-spoken and humble, his teammates talk about a competitive side that’s quietly driven him to the verge of lifting the Cup for the second time.

“He’s a motivated guy,” said defenseman Seth Jones, who was also teammates with Bobrovsky with the Columbus Blue Jackets. “The media, obviously, doesn’t talk to him a lot. He’s not really out there too much. But he’s an extremely motivated guy, and when he’s pushed, you’re going to get the best out of him.”