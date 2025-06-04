Bobrovsky continuing to change postseason narrative entering Final with Panthers

Goalie making 3rd straight trip to championship round after previous playoff struggles

bobrovsky_panthers_june3

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

EDMONTON -- Sergei Bobrovsky watched Alex Lyon start the first three games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Florida Panthers in 2023 and, instead of wallowing in disappointment, he went to work.

Lyon had taken over the Panthers starting job when Bobrovsky was recovering from a lower-body injury late in the regular season and carried them to a playoff berth. So, Bobrovsky had to wait his turn after he got healthy and wanted to be sure he used that time constructively.

“That’s the thing,” Bobrovsky said at Stanley Cup Final media day on Tuesday. “I was thinking, ‘This is a great opportunity for me to refocus, get some off-ice work behind the scenes a little bit, get my mind free and ready and wait for the opportunity.’ If I waste my time, that wouldn’t be smart.

“If they call my name and I’m not ready, that’s on me.”

Bobrovsky was ready and the rest has been history for him and the Panthers. The 36-year-old will make his 60th consecutive postseason start when the Panthers face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Thanks in big part to Bobrovsky, this is the third consecutive Cup Final for Florida, which is bidding to become the first team to repeat as champions since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. During his postseason start streak that began with Game 4 of the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins, Bobrovsky is 40-19 with a 2.41 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and six shutouts.

“Just a calming presence,” Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. “That’s what you want out of your goalie. A lot of times at this time of the year you need him to be your best player. The confidence isn’t just on the ice. It’s how he approaches himself in the dressing room, in the gym and away from the rink.”

As Panthers general manager Bill Zito noted, Bobrovsky’s work ethic -- from lifting weights on game days to his choreographed warmup routine -- has been well chronicled.

“The way he comports himself every single day preparing for practice, in practice, pregame, in the games, postgame, there’s a reason that he’s been able to sustain that high level of play,” Zito said. “That’s the answer. It’s not a secret.”

But there’s more to it than what you see with Bobrovsky that’s helped him remain at top of his game in his 15th NHL season. Although Bobrovsky is often soft-spoken and humble, his teammates talk about a competitive side that’s quietly driven him to the verge of lifting the Cup for the second time.

“He’s a motivated guy,” said defenseman Seth Jones, who was also teammates with Bobrovsky with the Columbus Blue Jackets. “The media, obviously, doesn’t talk to him a lot. He’s not really out there too much. But he’s an extremely motivated guy, and when he’s pushed, you’re going to get the best out of him.”

CAR@FLA, Gm4: Aho attempts to bury a one-timer, but Bobrovsky gets a piece of it

It’s funny to think about it now, but back when Bobrovsky was watching Lyon start the first three games against the Bruins in 2023, the knock on him was that he was unable to win in the playoffs. Bobrovsky won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie in 2013 and 2017, but before 2023, he had never played beyond the second round and was 17-29 with a 3.13 GAA, .901 save percentage and no shutouts in 51 playoff games (46 starts) with the Philadelphia Flyers, Blue Jackets and Panthers.

Bobrovsky started to change that narrative when the Panthers came back to defeat the Bruins, who set NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points during the 2022-23 regular season, in seven games. That began a run that ended with a five-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Cup Final.

Bobrovsky and the Panthers got back to the Cup Final last season and completed the job by knocking off Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers in seven games. Now, as they try to do it again, Bobrovsky has an established track record as a big-game goalie.

In 17 starts this postseason, Bobrovsky is 12-5 with a 2.11 GAA, a .912 save percentage and three shutouts.

“You can laugh about it a little bit,” Reinhart said. “It seems a little crazy to think that, with the career he’s had and the work ethic he’s had, you knew (his lack of postseason success) certainly wasn’t going to last long. He’s a tremendous competitor and he’s had a lot of success at this time of the year, so it’s no shock he’s playing his best at the right time again.”

As he did when he retook Florida’s net from Lyon two years ago, Bobrovsky sees an opportunity in front of him. Playing in his third consecutive Cup Final is more than he could’ve hoped for when he left Columbus to sign a seven-year, $70 million contract with Florida on July 1, 2019.

“Being here for a third time is definitely a blessing, and I appreciate the opportunity,” he said. “We’re excited about the game. It’s going to be good competition. Reaching the Final, it’s not the end goal. We’re going to face a good team, and we’re excited about the challenge.”

Bobrovsky knows from experience it won’t be easy to get past McDavid, Draisaitl and co. again. In his four wins against them in the Cup Final last season, he had a 1.25 GAA, .955 save percentage and one shutout, including a 32-save performance in a 3-0 victory in Game 1. But in his three losses, which came when Edmonton won three in a row to erase a 3-0 series deficit, he had a 5.06 GAA and .793 save percentage.

“It makes it interesting for sure,” Bobrovsky said of facing McDavid and Draisaitl. “Every team has their stars. They bring a different challenge. So here as well, they’re going to make some good plays, some great plays. It’s hockey. It’s a game. So, I’m just excited about it to play.”

