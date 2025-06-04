Panthers, Oilers poised for another long, dramatic Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- The Stanley Cup was in the room Tuesday, all shiny and resting on a circular table directly next to the podium where the coaches and general managers conducted their pre-series press conferences.

The trophy's presence at Stanley Cup Final media day serves as a symbol and reminder for what's on the line starting Wednesday, when the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers play Game 1 at Rogers Place (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS).

But compared to last year, when they were preparing to battle for the Stanley Cup for the first time, the Panthers and Oilers each now have a different appreciation and a different level of respect for what this all could mean.

For the Panthers, what's at stake is a chance to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, to be known as one of the greatest teams of all time, to continue what very well could be a dynasty in the making.

"We got a taste of what it's like and once you get a taste, you just want more," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said.

For the Oilers, what's at stake is a chance to become champions, to prove, like the Panthers did last year, losing can provide the greatest lesson for how to win.

It’s also a chance for Connor McDavid to add the one missing piece that all but guarantees his status as a legend in this league and game.

"There are steps to everything," said McDavid, the Oilers captain. "When you're a kid you just want to play in the NHL. Then you want to be successful and do all these great things. And then there comes a point where it's only about winning. I think this group hit that point years ago. It's been a few years here with this core and we're looking to finish the job."