Schmidt hoping to win elusive Stanley Cup with Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- After having the final season of his six-year contract bought out by the Winnipeg Jets last summer, Nate Schmidt knew exactly where he wanted to go.

So, on July 3, just three days after he had been bought out, Schmidt signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers.

The reason?

“I want to win a Cup, and I want to do it with a team that’s going to have fun doing it," Schmidt said at the time.

Schmidt is certainly having fun with the Panthers, and now he will get that chance to win the Stanley Cup.

Florida is making its third straight appearance in the Final and will look to defend its championship against the team it defeated in seven games last season: the Edmonton Oilers. Game 1 of the best-of-7 series will be at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

“You have to get your mind around it,” Schmidt said. “You can’t let your mind wander around what could happen, and I am, more than in any other playoff race I have been in, I am just staying right where I am in the moment.

“In years past, I got ahead of things, looked ahead to what was next. This year, I have kicked those thoughts back. I know now all of these are moments I am going to look back on and enjoy. So, I am just enjoying every moment of where we are right now."

The 33-year-old defenseman has been a key addition to the Panthers this season.