Black Excellence: Standouts in Education & Service

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 4Collage
By Florida Panthers
@FlaPanthers FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - In celebration of Black History Month, the Panthers will commemorate the third season of the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for serving the South Florida community

Honorees' stories and achievements will be highlighted throughout Black History Month at FloridaPanthers.com and via Panthers social media platforms @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE.

So far, the Panthers have highlighted honorees in nonprofit, culture & wellness, and business.

In this week of "Celebration of Black Excellence," the Panthers are proud to highlight five standouts in education & service.

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 4Olympia Duhart

Associate Dean for Faculty Development & Professor of Law – Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law

Olympia Duhart studies teaching, learning, and vulnerable populations. She is a tenured Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Faculty Development at Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law. She served two terms as Co-President of the Society of American Law Teachers. She continues to volunteer with several professional organizations, including the Legal Writing Institute, the Association of American Law Schools, the Southeastern Association of Law Schools, the National People of Color Legal Scholarship Conference, and the Board of Directors for Florida Humanities. Before joining NSU, Olympia worked as a litigation associate and volunteered with the Florida Innocence Project. She also taught English and Creative Writing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and worked as a reporter at The Miami Herald. She has received numerous awards for her teaching, scholarship, and service. She is a proud first-generation lawyer. Olympia was born and raised in Miami.

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 4Randy Stoker

Commander – U.S. Navy Reserve & Senior Counsel, Elevance Health

Randy Stoker is currently Senior Counsel at Elevance Health and a Commander in the Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps in the U.S. Navy Reserve.  In 1994, he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, with a Bachelor of Science degree in political science. He also holds a law degree from Duke University Law School and a Master of Public Policy from George Washington University. On active duty with the U.S. Navy, Randy served as an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter pilot and as an action officer in the Pentagon. He then served for more than a decade with the U.S. Department of Justice as an Assistant U.S. Attorney with the Eastern District of Virginia. Randy lives in Sunrise with his wife, a public school teacher, and his two scholar-athlete daughters who attend local high schools.​

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 4Pamela Beasley-Pittman

Vice Mayor & Commissioner – District 3, City of Fort Lauderdale

Vice Mayor Pamela Beasley-Pittman is a tireless advocate for strengthening unity in her community. The skills that have defined her success are integrity, diplomacy, and effective communication. Vice Mayor Pittman is a product of Fort Lauderdale and has three adult children with her husband, Wayne Pittman, who kept his word to marry her after proposing to her in the sixth grade. Vice Mayor Pittman attended BauderCollege, and Midwest Theological University. She worked for the Broward County Sheriff's Office for 32 years as a civilian, beginning her career as a 911 Communications Operator and ending as an Extraditions Specialist. Vice Mayor Pittman loves to serve and is currently the President of the Historic Dorsey Riverbend Civic Association, Inc., and Founder and CEO of Unified Central Broward Neighborhoods Alliance, Inc. Vice Mayor Pittman is an ordained minister, an active member of Trailblazers of Broward County, Inc., and the Fraternal Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoys skydiving, traveling, cruising, learning new things, and watching sunrises and sunsets.

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 4Mark A. Douglas

Commissioner – City of Sunrise

Commissioner Mark A. Douglas is a Litigation Attorney for over 17 years. He graduated from the Florida International University College of Law and litigates throughout the State of Florida, including in all three Federal Districts. He focuses on Criminal Defense, Immigration Law and handles matters related to unpaid minimum wage and overtime arising under the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in business administration with honors from the University of Technology Jamaica and has been a licensed Realtor for over 18 years. Before being elected to the City Commission, Commissioner Douglas was a member of the Broward County Consumer Protection Board, the City of Sunrise Economic Development Advisory Board, the City’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board which he chaired, and the City’s Board of Zoning Adjustment. He was first elected in 2016 and was the first minority be elected to, or otherwise serve on the City Commission. Since 2018 he has been the City’s representative on the Board of the Broward League of Cities. At the national level, Commissioner Douglas has served since 2018 on the National League of Cities’ Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations Federal Advocacy Committee, which he Chaired in 2020/2021. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust. He and his family have resided in Sunrise since 2001. ​

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 4Hazelle P. Rogers

Commissioner – District 9, Broward County

Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, has had a distinguished political career spanning over two decades. She began her journey in Broward County in 1996 as the sole woman on the Lauderdale Lakes City Commission, serving for 12 years. In 2004, she was appointed President of the Broward League of Cities, representing 31 municipalities. In 2008, she made history as the first English-speaking Caribbean-American elected to the State Legislature, representing the Southeastern United States. She became the first Jamaican and second person from the English-speaking Caribbean to serve in the Florida House of Representatives, serving a total of four terms. After serving in the Florida Legislature, Commissioner Rogers returned to Lauderdale Lakes as Mayor and was later elected Broward County Commissioner in 2022, representing parts of Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Lauderhill, Sunrise, Lauderdale Lakes, and the City of Plantation. Her commitment to public service has been driven by a passion for representation and making a positive impact in her community.​

