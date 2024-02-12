Black Excellence: Standouts in Culture & Wellness

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 2_Collage
By Florida Panthers
@FlaPanthers FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - In celebration of Black History Month, the Panthers will commemorate the third season of the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for serving the South Florida community

Honorees' stories and achievements will be highlighted throughout Black History Month at FloridaPanthers.com and via Panthers social media platforms @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE.

Last week, the Panthers highlighted honorees in nonprofit.

In this week of "Celebration of Black Excellence," the Panthers are proud to highlight six standouts in culture and wellness.

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 2_Valerie Riles

Executive Vice President – Adrienne Arsht Center

Valerie Riles is a member of the senior executive team for the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. In her role, she is responsible for nurturing and maintaining the Center’s relationship with several government bodies and serves as second in command to the President/CEO, including day-to-day management of the Arsht Center. She participated as a 2023 Fellow of the National BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program and, in January 2019 served as the Interim President and CEO of the Arsht Center.  Valerie joined the Arsht Center in 2002 from the Black Archives, History and Research Foundation of South Florida. Valerie has worked within South Florida’s cultural community for over 30 years and her responsibilities have included serving as the Arts Education Administrator for the Broward Cultural Affairs Division. Her career also includes serving as the Co-Director of the Miami-Dade Community College’s American Festival Project.  A South Florida native, Valerie is deeply involved with her community.  She is currently a member of the Links, Inc. (Dade County (FL) Chapter), the International Women’s Forum, the National Black MBA Association, and the Howard University Alumni Association. ​

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 2_Latonya Delaughter

Assistant Community Health Director – Public Health Department

Latonya Delaughter currently holds a position as Assistant Director of the Community Health Department for a metro sized Public Health Department. Her primary responsibilities include coordinating the development, implementation, and evaluation of several comprehensive public health programs. She has served in several capacities since joining the department in 2013, beginning as a Senior Health Educator and working her way up to leadership. Latonya is an active member and holds executive positions on several local community coalitions: Broward County Comprehensive School Health Advisory Committee, Tobacco Free Partnership of Broward County, and the United Way Youth Action Team. She has secured funding for public health programs annually and has been recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials for two Model Practices and several Promising Practices. Latonya received a Bachelor of Science in health education from the University of Florida and a Master of Public Administration from Florida Atlantic University.​

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 2_Brandon Coleman

Lead Finance Manager – Live Nation, Florida 

Brandon Coleman is the Lead Finance Manager for Live Nation’s Florida Region, with a strong background in operational finance and business management.  He has 15+ years of professional experience in the entertainment industry, which began in his hometown of Atlanta, GA, where he is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University.  Throughout his career, Brandon has gained extensive experience in strategic financial planning, and his solid analytical skills have enabled him to identify opportunities for improvement and implement effective solutions.  His knowledge and character are models for young professionals looking to advance their career paths, as he does not hesitate to help others succeed.  Brandon lives in Delray Beach, FL, and is an avid sports fan, attending local sporting events in his spare time.  He is a proud Atlanta native and can always be seen around South Florida wearing his Atlanta teams’ apparel.​

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 2_Travia Baker

TV Senior Producer of Voices, NBC6/WTVJ

Travia Baker has her pulse on the South Florida Black community. At the encouragement of her father, Traviastudied broadcast journalism while attending Howard University and has been hooked ever since. Her post-graduate work included stints in Greensboro, North Carolina, Lynchburg, Virginia, Baltimore, Maryland, and New Orleans, Louisiana before landing in South Florida. Travia has more than 30 years of experience in television working at WSVN for a number of years before working at a national network then coming back to Miami to work at WTVJ. For more than a year while working on Voices with Jawan Strader, Travia has been able to tap into issues impacting the local community. The show has increased visibility largely because of Travia. She is a workaholic who is dedicated to her job and the proud mother of one daughter. ​

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 2_Dr

Chief Executive Officer, Optimal Health

Dr. Abraham Hollist is an entrepreneur who has spent over a decade dedicating his life to transforming the role of pharmacy in the healthcare setting. After graduating from the Howard University College of Pharmacy, Dr. Hollist embarked on a journey to improve access to healthcare services and increase the adoption of preventative health behaviors amongst disadvantaged individuals. A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Dr. Hollist learned from an early age the value of community and entrepreneurship. In 2019, Dr. Hollist was motivated to open a full-service medical center following successes with his own son’s care who was diagnosed with sickle cell disease. In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Hollist is deeply committed to community service, exemplified by his significant roles in the Optimal Health Foundation and the 100 Black Men organization, where he focuses on mentorship and enhancing community well-being. Hollist resides in South Florida with his beautiful wife and their three children.​

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 2_Agnes Saint Preux

Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Write My Grant.io & The Canaan Center

Agnes Saint Preux is a dynamic force in leadership and community impact. She is the CEO and Founder of Write My Grant.io and The Canaan Center. The Canaan Center provides transformative initiatives for young adults with disabilities. Actively teaching employment skills, Agnes fosters a safe haven for personal growth, extending her visionary leadership to create opportunities for the underserved to flourish. Her strategic acumen and prowess in proposal writing and business contracting have captured attending, consistently catapulting ventures to new heights. Agnes holds a Master’s degree in health service administration and a Bachelor’s in public administration. Beyond boardrooms and accolades, Agnes’ essence shines in her role as a parent, finding joy in family moments and staying grounded amidst professional accomplishments. ​

News Feed

Q&A: Stolarz getting settled in South Florida

RECAP: Panthers 4, Avalanche 0

Preview: Contenders battle it out in Sunrise as Panthers host Avalanche

NOTEBOOK: Giving New Lines a Closer Look

RECAP: Panthers 4, Capitals 2

PREVIEW: Panthers expect to be ‘a lot sharper’ against Capitals

NOTEBOOK: ‘This is the most exciting part of the year’

Territory Talk: Second Half Gets Underway; Heart Health with Dr. Friedman (Ep. 285)

Panthers unveil jerseys for 3rd annual ¡Vamos Gatos! Night

Florida Panthers Announce FTL War Memorial & Baptist Health IcePlex Leadership Team

RECAP: Flyers 2, Panthers 1

Florida Panthers to Host Third Annual ¡Vamos Gatos! Night on Feb. 10 vs. Colorado Avalanche

PREVIEW: Stolarz starts as Panthers return from break to host Flyers

Black Excellence: Standouts in Nonprofit

Florida Panthers to Celebrate Black History Month Through Third Season of ‘Black Excellence Series’

NOTEBOOK: ‘Refreshed, Rejuvenated and Ready for a lot More Games'

Reinhart, Bobrovsky enjoy ‘special’ 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

Marner stunned by Bobrovsky save in All-Star final, throws glove at goalie