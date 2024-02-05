Black Excellence: Standouts in Nonprofit

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 1 Collage
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - In celebration of Black History Month, the Panthers will commemorate the third season of the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for serving the South Florida community

Honorees' stories and achievements will be highlighted throughout Black History Month at FloridaPanthers.com and via Panthers social media platforms @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE.

In this week of "Celebration of Black Excellence," the Panthers are proud to highlight seven standouts in nonprofit.

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 1 Cheryl Waide

Executive Director – ElevateHER Media

Cheryl Renée Waide is a transformative communications strategist with decades of expertise in paid and earned media strategy development, rapid response messaging, crisis public relations, government affairs, issue management, branding, project, and staff management. As the executive director of ElevateHERMedia, Cheryl partners with progressive organizations committed to advancing equity and fostering resiliency to develop impactful communication strategies that amplify missions, drive positive change, and strengthen efforts in the fight for social justice. A native of New York City, Cheryl graduated cum laude from Campbell University with a Bachelor of Arts and earned a Master of Business Administration from Strayer University. She has garnered numerous accolades, including the 2024 Ragan Top Women in Communications Trailblazer award, two 2023 Communicator awards, two 2023 Ava Digital awards, the 2021 GlobeeCommunications Director of the Year award, and 2021 Viddy and dotComm Platinum and Gold awards for digital videos. Additionally, Cheryl received 2018 and 2015 Legacy Magazine awards. Outside of work, she dedicates her time to various fraternal, civic, and volunteer organizations, including The Links, Incorporated, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.​

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 1 Sharon Hughes

Family Services Program Director – YMCA of South Florida 

Sharon Hughes is a fourth generation Floridian and has been a dedicated 33311 resident all of her life. She started noticing the damage that community pain was causing to the residents at a young age, and vowed to help her community heal when she was able. Sharon started her journey of community healing by talking to and mentoring her son’s friends. That healing passion quickly grew and she became a community activist. Today she works as the Family Services Director for the YMCA in Sistrunk. She has been part of the YMCA community her entire life; her great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, and a host of uncles and aunts have been a part of the L.A. Lee YMCA family for decades. Today she strives to inspire youth to think, plan, and react in more positive ways outside of their current situations. In her role, Sharon focuses on creating impactful programs for children and teens, ranging from afterschool enrichment activities, college prep, scholarship support, and camps. Notably, she spearheaded the creation of the Teen Broadway Program, providing a platform for young voices to share their stories and acquire essential life skills. Even outside of the scope of her job, Sharon remains committed to personal growth, by returning back to school and receiving her Master’s degree in Child Counseling from Nova Southeastern.​

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 1 Duane Thwaites

Organizer – Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

Duane Thwaites has spent the last decade advocating for higher wages, better work conditions, benefits, respect and dignity for workers in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Since 2020, Duane has diligently and tirelessly worked towards the restoration of voting rights for the returning citizens (formerly incarcerated individuals) like himself. Duane was incarcerated in 2001and served approximately eight and a half years between federal and state prisons. During his stint, he established the first NAACP chapter at Coleman Medium FCI. The organization raised approximately $3,000 to help the families in suffrage after the 2004 hurricanes in Florida. Upon his release, he found employment, joined the union, and has worked on many political campaigns in various positions. He is an active board member of Empowerment Zone Reentry Initiative in Miami. His work with FRRC (Florida Rights Restoration Coalition) has led to the restoration of voting rights to hundreds and the reinstatement of driver’s licenses for dozens of individuals. He assists returning citizens through the process of sealing and expunging their criminal records, applying for civil rights clemency, and modifications of their outstanding fines, fees, and court costs. Duane has advocated for the passing of laws that offer second chance opportunities and restorative policies. The work that he does on a daily basis results in the betterment of the lives of many, making it possible for disenfranchised members of the community to be more involved, productive, and inspired in society. Duane is a father of five, three adult sons and two teenage daughters.​

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 1 Charles Morton

Board Member – United Way of Florida 

Charles Morton was Broward County’s first African-American prosecutor, and he has enhanced so many lives as a trial attorney, educator, mentor, and volunteer. Chares earned a B.A. at Rollins College in 1972 and a law degree from the University of Florida in 1975. The career that resulted was not limited to criminal prosecution. After he finished law school, Charles was encouraged to get involved with the community. He became engaged with the United Way of Broward County and the Urban League. His first position with United Way of Broward County was as a volunteer on committees that evaluated budget proposals for grants. He immediately became passionate about the work United Way does and became more involved. For the past 45 years, he has served as a board member, donor, and volunteer in various programs that have created life-changing positive impact in the community. His work has a huge impact on critical issues that affect residents and his unwavering support and commitment have improved the lives of many.​

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 1 Kristen Persaud

Director of Programs – Race Forward

Kristen Persaud is a social justice advocate who works in non-profit administration for racial equity within the United States. She has been a transformative figure in the non-profit sector distinguished by a commitment to fostering collaboration and translating visions into action. Kristen has created opportunities for impactful and sustainable change across underserved communities and populations while in her role at Race Forward, an organization whose mission is to advance racial justice in policies, institutions and culture. Kristen obtained her Master of Arts in intelligence and international security from King’s College in London and her Bachelor of Arts in communication and political science from Florida Atlantic University. She is an avid sports enthusiast and can often be found at a Panthers game, traveling the world or spending time with her loved ones and her golden retriever. ​

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 1 Cresha Reid

Chief Executive Officer & President – South Florida Institute on Aging

Cresha Reid oversees the South Florida Institute on Aging to ensure that the organization that the organization continues to fulfill its vision, mission, and Board-approved strategic plan by effectively managing all key components of the organization’s operations. She has more than 10 years of management and leadership experience working in non-profit. She comes with experience in serving, assessing, and uplifting marginalized communities in the areas of early childhood education, health services, nutrition, and housing. Cresha leads the organization with grace, dedication, and patience each and everyday with a smile. She is always looking for ways to better the organization, her staff, and motivating them to strive for excellence. Active in the community, Cresha is a southeast regional alternate representative for the AmeriCorps Seniors Professional Network, the forming planning committee chair for the National Senior Corps Association, and member of the Fort Lauderdale Chamber, Nonprofit Executive Alliance, Broward Coalition on Aging, and many more committees. Cresha received her Bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University. She is a young professional of Jamaican descent who loves food, traveling, and being outdoors.​

Celebration of Black Excellence Nominees Week 1 Newton Sanon

President & Chief Executive Officer – OIC of South Florida

Newton Sanon currently serves as the President and CEO of OIC of South Florida. In his role, he is committed to the advancement of the underserved via vocational training and education. Newton has exponentially expanded OIC’s services in the South Florida area, having started with just two employees and has flourished to approximately 185 staff members since 2001. Due to his leadership, OIC has solidified over $110M in state, local, federal and private dollars. Newton obtained a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. He continued his studies there and obtained a Master’s degree in training in human resources development. He is a graduate of Harvard University’s Strategic Perspectives in Non-Profit Management and Wharton’s School of Education Management Development Program. A proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Newton is also a board member of the Orange Bowl Committee, Police & Criminal Justice Review Board, Florida Foundation for Correctional Excellence, and the Miami-Dade Public Schools Business Advisory Council.​

