Black Excellence: Standouts in Business

SUNRISE, Fla. - In celebration of Black History Month, the Panthers will commemorate the third season of the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for serving the South Florida community

Honorees' stories and achievements will be highlighted throughout Black History Month at FloridaPanthers.com and via Panthers social media platforms @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE.

So far, the Panthers have highlighted honorees in nonprofit and culture & wellness.

In this week of "Celebration of Black Excellence," the Panthers are proud to highlight seven standouts in business.