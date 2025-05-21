‘Bird of prey’: How Mikkola is helping the Panthers as The Condor 

RALEIGH, N.C. -- If you see a condor in North Carolina, don’t be alarmed.
That’s just Niko Mikkola.
Earning his avian nickname due to, among other things, his impressive size and wingspan, the Panthers defenseman showed that he could also fly during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.
Turning on the jets to join the rush, the hulking Finn took a pass from Tomas Nosek, flew into the zone and waited patiently before sending a pass around a defender’s stick to set up A.J. Greer for a goal that put the Panthers up 3-1 over the Hurricanes in the second period.
Whatever you do, don’t call him a defensive defenseman.
“Mikks for Norris,” forward Carter Verhaeghe smiled when asked about the play. “He’s got my vote. He’s such a complete defenseman. If I was on the other team, I definitely wouldn’t like playing against him. He has such a long reach, good stick and he’s a good skater.”