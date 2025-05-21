‘Bird of prey’: How Mikkola is helping the Panthers as The Condor 

While the play broke a few team rules, it still made head coach Paul Maurice crack a smile.

“I got mocked heavily on the bench for that goal,” Maurice grinned. “It was a wonderful inside play to Mikkola at the line, which I abhor. We’re going to do everything we can to never see that again. What I’ve learned about Niko is his straight away speed is incredible.”

Already an established player in the NHL prior to signing with the Panthers as a free agent in the summer of 2023, Mikkola’s unique speed – or at least his freedom to show it off – is one of the biggest elements of his game that’s he’s unlocked since taking his talents to Florida.

Standing 6-foot-6, he needs only a couple strides to get up the ice in a hurry.

“It’s kind of the agility,” Maurice said. “They (his previous teams) played completely different games than we played. Then he gets here, and he’s up the ice all the time. We enjoy that video the next day, his rush attempts. His straight-line speed is incredible.”

In addition to his slick assist, Mikkola also notched three hits and two takeaways over 19:09 of ice time to help the Panthers open the series with a thrilling 5-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

A key moment, he also laid out to shut down a dangerous 2-on-1 rush for Carolina.

After the win, Mikkola received the game puck from captain Aleksander Barkov.

“He’s been really impressive,” Barkov said. “For his size, he moves so well. He has a good defensive stick, he plays the game the right way all the time. He’s been great for us.”