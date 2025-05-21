‘Bird of prey’: How Mikkola is helping the Panthers as The Condor 

Panthers defenseman continues to be a force in the playoffs

Mikkola-16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

RALEIGH, N.C. -- If you see a condor in North Carolina, don’t be alarmed.

That’s just Niko Mikkola.

Earning his avian nickname due to, among other things, his impressive size and wingspan, the Panthers defenseman showed that he could also fly during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Turning on the jets to join the rush, the hulking Finn took a pass from Tomas Nosek, flew into the zone and waited patiently before sending a pass around a defender’s stick to set up A.J. Greer for a goal that put the Panthers up 3-1 over the Hurricanes in the second period.

Whatever you do, don’t call him a defensive defenseman.

“Mikks for Norris,” forward Carter Verhaeghe smiled when asked about the play. “He’s got my vote. He’s such a complete defenseman. If I was on the other team, I definitely wouldn’t like playing against him. He has such a long reach, good stick and he’s a good skater.”

A.J. Greer makes it 3-1 in the second period against Carolina in the Eastern Conference Final.

While the play broke a few team rules, it still made head coach Paul Maurice crack a smile.

“I got mocked heavily on the bench for that goal,” Maurice grinned. “It was a wonderful inside play to Mikkola at the line, which I abhor. We’re going to do everything we can to never see that again. What I’ve learned about Niko is his straight away speed is incredible.”

Already an established player in the NHL prior to signing with the Panthers as a free agent in the summer of 2023, Mikkola’s unique speed – or at least his freedom to show it off – is one of the biggest elements of his game that’s he’s unlocked since taking his talents to Florida.

Standing 6-foot-6, he needs only a couple strides to get up the ice in a hurry.

“It’s kind of the agility,” Maurice said. “They (his previous teams) played completely different games than we played. Then he gets here, and he’s up the ice all the time. We enjoy that video the next day, his rush attempts. His straight-line speed is incredible.”

In addition to his slick assist, Mikkola also notched three hits and two takeaways over 19:09 of ice time to help the Panthers open the series with a thrilling 5-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

A key moment, he also laid out to shut down a dangerous 2-on-1 rush for Carolina.

After the win, Mikkola received the game puck from captain Aleksander Barkov.

“He’s been really impressive,” Barkov said. “For his size, he moves so well. He has a good defensive stick, he plays the game the right way all the time. He’s been great for us.”

That greatness has been growing over time.

After posting just six points over 81 games split between the Blues and Rangers in 2022-23, Mikkola set a new career high with 17 points during his first season with Florida in 2023-24.

This season, he took another step, posting new career-bests in goals (6) and points (22).

Over the past two seasons, he also leads the Panthers in hits (335) and blocks (212).

“It’s great to have that type of guy on your team,” Barkov said.

After registering two goals, two assists, 61 hits and 29 blocks in 24 games to help the Panthers capture last year’s Stanley Cup, Mikkola has been essentially just as effective during this year’s playoff run, tallying a goal, an assist, 32 hits and 12 blocks through 13 games thus far

But if you ask his teammates, there’s a lot more to love about Mikkola than just his play.

Like an actual condor, he’s got quite a grunt.

“I always find myself chuckling when he comes back to the bench and he’s yelling about something,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said.

“Sometimes I don’t even know what he’s saying, but he’s always coming back to the bench saying something, and it’s hilarious,” added fellow blueliner Gustav Forsling.

Plays a heavy style, but keeps the mood light?

Talk about a two-way player.

“He’s really funny,” Barkov smiled. “Like I said, we’re lucky to have him.”

With the Panthers trying to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final, Mikkola and his teammates will return to the ice for Game 2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

For watch party information, click HERE.

