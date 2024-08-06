Lundell has full-circle moment, takes Stanley Cup to old hockey arena

Lundell celebrated in front of 3,400 fans at the arena. Originally only 2,500 tickets were made available, but due to high demand, 900 extra tickets were released.

In that crowd were his father Jan Lundell, Panthers coach Tuomo Ruutu and former HIFK teammates Juha Jaaska, Ville Varakas, Micke-Max Asten and Jesse Saarinen.

”[Anton] spent his all of his early life in the locker rooms of this arena, just like his brother,” said Jan Lundell. ”That way he also saw everything about this world, all the highs and lows, very early on.”

Jan Lundell was a hockey player himself, spending time playing for HIFK. He helped the team win the Finnish championship in 2011.

”I always dreamt about the Stanley Cup and winning the championship in the best league in the world, like every kid,” said Jan Lundell. ”We've visited many places today and it's going to leave some great memories.”

Anton Lundell said watching his Dad win that championship in 2011 was when the dream of winning his own championship began.

”I remember all the energy I got out of that for the rest of that summer and for years to come,” said Anton Lundell. ”That's when I really started dreaming about being in that position one day, celebrating on the ice with the team after winning something big.”

Before the public ceremony at the arena, Lundell took the Cup home and to a sauna, because why not?

NHL.com/fi independent correspondent Matias Strozyk contributed to this report