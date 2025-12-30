Winter Classic to be 'unique visual experience' in Miami

MIAMI -- The fantasy started to become reality Tuesday morning.

Workers unloaded live palm trees from a truck on the field at loanDepot park, where the Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

Replica flamingos, pelicans and iguanas waited to be placed in position, along with umbrellas, beach towels and lounge chairs.

"That's always the most exciting part," said Greg Schettino, senior designer on the NHL creative services team. "You go such a long time working on it, and you're behind a computer screen. Once you start to see everything come to life, I think the eyes start getting a little wider, going, 'Wow, this is really a cool thing.'"

Each NHL outdoor game is a unique spectacle tailored to the local market. The goal is to create a sense of place from the big picture to the tiniest details, so the national TV audience knows immediately where the event is happening and the fans in attendance are entertained by everything on and off the ice.

It takes creativity and coordination from multiple NHL departments and third-party contractors. After months of research, brainstorming and planning, it all must come together in a matter of days.

Wait till you see some of the final touches at loanDepot park, normally the home of the Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball.