‘A lot of skill, a lot of speed’: Boqvist fitting in with Barkov and Reinhart

FORT LAUDERDALE – Playoff hockey is all about making the most of opportunities.

After turning heads in his return to the lineup in in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round, Jesper Boqvist will have another chance to show what he can do on the top line in Game 6 on Friday night at Amerant Bank Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Following the team’s morning skate at Baptist Health IcePlex, head coach Paul Maurice announced no lineup changes, as the Panthers, who’ve won each of the last three games after going down 2-0, look to punch their return ticket to the Eastern Conference Final.

Appearing in the Panthers first seven playoff games between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Maple Leafs, Boqvist drew back into the lineup for Game 5 following an injury to Evan Rodrigues in the third period of Game 4.

Slotting right into the first line alongside Selke Finalists Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart, the speedy Swede stepped in and didn’t miss a beat.

“It was a good opportunity for me,” said Boqvist. “Obviously, I enjoyed every second of it. It helps getting to play with two of the best players in the world. I just tried to move my feet, and tonight it worked.”

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, the trio had only logged 2:13 minutes of ice time together while 5-on-5 during the regular season.

“He’s just got so much speed, battles out there,” said Reinhart of his linemate. “He stepped in, was very comfortable, and made some big plays for us tonight.”