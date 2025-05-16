‘A lot of skill, a lot of speed’: Boqvist fitting in with Barkov and Reinhart

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Playoff hockey is all about making the most of opportunities.

After turning heads in his return to the lineup in in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round, Jesper Boqvist will have another chance to show what he can do on the top line in Game 6 on Friday night at Amerant Bank Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Following the team’s morning skate at Baptist Health IcePlex, head coach Paul Maurice announced no lineup changes, as the Panthers, who’ve won each of the last three games after going down 2-0, look to punch their return ticket to the Eastern Conference Final.

Appearing in the Panthers first seven playoff games between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Maple Leafs, Boqvist drew back into the lineup for Game 5 following an injury to Evan Rodrigues in the third period of Game 4.

Slotting right into the first line alongside Selke Finalists Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart, the speedy Swede stepped in and didn’t miss a beat.

“It was a good opportunity for me,” said Boqvist. “Obviously, I enjoyed every second of it. It helps getting to play with two of the best players in the world. I just tried to move my feet, and tonight it worked.”

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, the trio had only logged 2:13 minutes of ice time together while 5-on-5 during the regular season.

“He’s just got so much speed, battles out there,” said Reinhart of his linemate. “He stepped in, was very comfortable, and made some big plays for us tonight.”

Jesper Boqvist makes it 3-0 in the second period against Toronto in Game 5.

Visible all over the ice, Boqvist’s play couldn’t go unnoticed.

“A lot of skill, a lot of speed,” said Barkov of Boqvist. “We've seen throughout this whole year. Obviously playing against him for years, you see that skill and speed. Now you see it from so close, every practice, every game.”

Before finding the back of the net in the second period to the Panthers up 3-0, the Swedish forward assisted on Aaron Ekblad’s opening goal in the first period.

“He’s the kind of guy that scored big goals for us this year,” said Maurice. “He ended up with 12, but it wasn’t the last goal in a run, so those are fun stories for the room.”

To go along with his points, Boqvist piled up eight hits, the second most amongst the Panthers in Game 5.

A carryover of play from the regular season, Boqvist tied his career-high in points (23) and set personal bests in games played (78), goals (12), hits (191) and blocked shots (27).

His 191 hits during the regular season ranked second on the team behind only A.J. Greer (222).

Inking a two-year extension in March, Boqvist has fit right in during his first year with the Panthers after being on the other side of the ice in the past.

“It was obviously a lot of fun playing against them for a couple of years and seeing how good they are,” said Boqvist. “Now this year, seeing them that close, it's been unreal. You learn so much and hear them talk on the bench and stuff, you pick up things. It’s been a lot of fun for sure.”

