2024-25 Season Rewind: Sam Bennett

No. 9 had a season for the ages in South Florida

Sam-Bennett-16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

On an individual level, did anyone have a better year than Sam Bennett?

From winning a second straight Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers to helping Canada come out on top at the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off, the grizzled center spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign in the spotlight.

“It’s been everything I’ve always dreamed of, this last year of hockey,” Bennett said in June.

Before he dominated the playoffs, he shined during the regular season.

In addition to reaching a new career high with 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) in 76 games, Bennett ranked fourth among Florida’s forwards in hits (145) and fifth in blocked shots (45).

Getting off to a hot start, he found the back of the net in five straight games from Oct. 19-28, with the Panthers going 4-1-0 in that span. Later, he stretched together a career-long, seven-game point streak from Nov. 25 through Dec. 7, tallying four goals and four assists during the run.

Taking his talents to the national stage in the middle of the regular season, Bennett came up in the clutch -- as usual -- for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, scoring the game-tying goal in the second period of an eventual 3-2 overtime win over the United States in the championship game on Feb. 20.

Not long after returning from the tournament, he turned heads again with a rare "Gordie Howe hat trick" in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Feb. 26. After opening the scoring, he fought with Predators forward Cole Smith and then later tacked on an assist to complete the tenacious trifecta.

“We have superstars on this team, but superstars that are willing to do what it takes to win,” Bennett said when asked about the team’s toughness in June. “There’s a big difference from doing what it takes to win and just playing hockey. There’s a lot of dawgs in here (the room).”

Heading into the playoffs, No. 9 was clearly in the zone.

After touching twine just 3:44 into Florida’s first game of Round 1 – a 6-2 beatdown of the rival Tampa Bay Lightning – Bennett didn’t take his foot off the gas for two months, finishing with 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 23 playoff games to lock down his second Stanley Cup.

Earning his “Playoff Sam” nickname, Bennett scored five goals in the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, with four coming in the first three games of the hard-fought series.

In addition to his 15 goals setting a new franchise record for most in a single playoff run, his 13 road goals during Florida’s run to another date with Lord Stanley set a new NHL record.

To no one’s surprise, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the postseason.

“There was never a moment for us where we thought it was too much for us or we were in over our heads,” Bennett said after the decisive Game 6 win over Edmonton. “There’s just so much belief in that locker room, so much experience. Everyone truly believed we could win a Stanley Cup again from Day 1.”

Ready to build off his big season, he signed an eight-year extension with Florida on June 28.

“I knew that I wanted to be here, and I was pretty confident that it was going to get done,” Bennett said. “Obviously, you never know. Things can change. It had to be the right fit for both me and the team. We obviously came to that solution. Obviously, I couldn’t be happier. Being in South Florida has completely changed my life. I love playing hockey there. I love living there. I love the team, the staff and the owners. Everything about [this place] is really the dream situation. I couldn’t pass up the chance to be back here.”

COOL STAT

Few players created as much chaos in the offensive zone as Bennett in the playoffs.

Over 23 games on the road to second straight Cup, he paced the Panthers in shot attempts (139), high-danger shot attempts (33), scoring chances (84) and shots on goal (45).

All of those pucks flying at the net also led to Bennett generating a team-high 19 rebounds, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

Going toe to toe with an all-time talent, his 139 shot attempts trailed only Connor McDavid’s 148 among forwards during the playoffs.

In short: when Bennett was in the offensive zone, everyone needed to be on their toes.

BEST GAME

Speaking of producing in the playoffs, Bennett did just that in Raleigh.

Leading the Panthers to a 5-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final on May 23, he notched a team-high three points (two goals, one assist).

After tipping in a shot to increase the lead to 3-0 at 15:50 of the first period, Bennett later cashed in on a rebound to extend the lopsided advantage to 4-0 at 19:21 of the second period.

Named the first star of the game, he also registered six hits.

In the win, Bennett became the fourth Panther to record 50 career playoff points.

“We got what we wanted, but still obviously lots of work to do,” he said following the win. “We’re not going to relax or sit back now. We know it’s going to get more difficult, for sure.”

Sam Bennett tips in a shot from Carter Verhaeghe to extend Florida's lead over Carolina.

GOAL OF THE YEAR

This goal highlighted everything that makes Bennett such a force.

After connecting on two punishing hits, “Sensational Sam” flew down the ice, took a pass from Eetu Luostarinen and beat Stuart Skinner after a few nifty dekes to put the Panthers up 4-1 in an eventual 6-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 10.

“He’s been an animal these whole playoffs,” teammate Brad Marchand said of the sequence. “He’s built for this time of year with just how competitive he is an how intense. You see the physicality piece, too. That shift was a perfect example of his game. He blows two guys up and then somehow leads the rush after that and scores a beautiful goal.”

Bennett makes it 4-1 in the second period.

Related Content

2024-25 Season Rewind: Gustav Forsling

Orioles' Mayo wears Panthers cleats on MLB Players Weekend, homers

Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Theme Nights

Florida Panthers 2025-26 Single Game Tickets on Sale Thursday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. (ET)

News Feed

Reinhart trains with Stanley Cup in Vancouver

2024-25 Season Rewind: Gustav Forsling

Florida Panthers 2025-26 Single Game Tickets on Sale Thursday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. (ET)

Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Theme Nights

Orioles' Mayo wears Panthers cleats on MLB Players Weekend, homers

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Mike Benning on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Florida Panthers Partner with Mano’s Wine for 2025 Stanley Cup Championship Limited-Edition Wine Collection

Balinskis takes Stanley Cup to home country of Latvia

Nosek rides with Stanley Cup on horse-drawn carriage in Czech Republic

Amerigol LATAM Cup Returns to Panthers IceDen for Seventh Annual Tournament from Aug. 17-24

Top prospects for Florida Panthers

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Florida Panthers

Inside look at Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Color of Hockey: 2025 Amerigol LATAM Cup to represent game’s global growth

Lundell takes Stanley Cup to amusement park in Finland

Barkov brings Stanley Cup back to Finland for 2nd year in row, eyes another big season

Panthers assistant coach Ruutu brings Stanley Cup to Finland's Olympic Stadium