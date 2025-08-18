Florida Panthers 2025-26 Single Game Tickets on Sale Thursday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. (ET)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. (ET). Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM).

Panthers email newsletter '93 Society subscribers will receive exclusive early access to single game tickets starting on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m. (ET). For more information or to sign up, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/93Society.

The Florida Panthers open up the season at home after back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships on Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. (ET) when they host the Chicago Blackhawks. Fans with tickets to the game are encouraged to be in their seats early to watch the pregame ceremony.

Fans interested in ticket packages for the 2025-26 season can lock in a Partial Plan today. Secure a 10-game plan by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/flexplans or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).