Orioles' Mayo wears Panthers cleats on MLB Players Weekend, homers

First baseman grew up near Amerant Bank Arena, shows love for back-to-back Cup champs

Coby Mayo Panthers cleats split

© Baltimore Orioles

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

It was Players Weekend across Major League Baseball but for Baltimore Orioles infielder Coby Mayo it was definitely Panthers weekend.

The 23-year-old rookie, a native of Coral Springs, Floirda, grew up just about 15 minutes north of Amerant Bank Arena and attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the home of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The Orioles shared a video of the first baseman showing off the custom cleats, one of the ways MLB hopes to highlight the personalities of the game, on social media.

"My close friends and family know how much I love the Florida Panthers," Mayo said in the video. "Winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, I thought it would be a cool idea... My whole life I've been a huge fan. I just think it will be kind of cool to represent a part of me that not everyone knows."

Mayo and his cleats were in the lineup on Friday, so of course he homered in a 7-0 Orioles win over the Houston Astros.

Both the Orioles and Panthers shared a photo of Mayo rounding the bases in the cleats while clapping.

News Feed

2024-25 Season Rewind: Gustav Forsling

Florida Panthers 2025-26 Single Game Tickets on Sale Thursday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. (ET)

Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Theme Nights

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Mike Benning on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Florida Panthers Partner with Mano’s Wine for 2025 Stanley Cup Championship Limited-Edition Wine Collection

Balinskis takes Stanley Cup to home country of Latvia

Related Content

Sturm spends day with Stanley Cup in Germany

Vanecek arrives with Stanley Cup on back of truck in Czech Republic

Balinskis takes Stanley Cup to home country of Latvia

Nosek rides with Stanley Cup on horse-drawn carriage in Czech Republic