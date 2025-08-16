Orioles' Mayo wears Panthers cleats on MLB Players Weekend, homers

It was Players Weekend across Major League Baseball but for Baltimore Orioles infielder Coby Mayo it was definitely Panthers weekend.

The 23-year-old rookie, a native of Coral Springs, Floirda, grew up just about 15 minutes north of Amerant Bank Arena and attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the home of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The Orioles shared a video of the first baseman showing off the custom cleats, one of the ways MLB hopes to highlight the personalities of the game, on social media.