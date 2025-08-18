2024-25 Season Rewind: Gustav Forsling

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

Very few defensemen in the league have strung together what Gustav Forsling has over the past five seasons.

Putting up another strong season on both sides of the ice in 2024-25, No. 42 has firmly entrenched himself in conversations as one of the best blueliners in the NHL.

"Everyone has a different journey," said Forsling, who was claimed off waivers by the Florida Panthers in 2021. "There's going to be ups and downs. It's all about the journey. Looking back on it, I wouldn't change a thing. It's very cool."

Collecting 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 80 regular-season games, Forsling recorded his fourth straight season of 30 or more points.

Finding the twine 11 times, he also led all defensemen in goals on the Panthers this past season.

A product of getting the puck to the net, the 29-year-old finished seventh in shots among defensemen in the NHL.

Racking up 1,835:49 of ice time on the season against the best of the best -- an average of 22:57 a game -- Forsling’s play didn’t just show in the offensive zone.

For the fourth straight season, he blocked over 85 shots, leading the Panthers with 89.

"He's one of the best in the league at shutting down plays," teammate Sam Bennett said. "He doesn't have an easy job at all shutting down their top guys.”

Able to make a tough play look effortless, the smooth-skating Swede recorded his fifth straight season of plus/minus rating of +17 or better (+33) and has been over +30 in three of the last four seasons.

Since 2021-22, he’s tied with Devon Toews for a league-best +149 plus/minus rating.

Getting some national recognition, Forsling finished 13th in voting for the Norris Trophy this past season.

“You talk about one of the best defensive sticks in the league that I’ve ever seen really close-up as well," said teammate and fellow defenseman Seth Jones. "Not really physical, but a great skater, great defensive awareness and he's got a good shot as well.”

Bringing his usual brand of reliability into the playoffs, Forsling finished with five points (goal, four assists) and a +13 plus/minus rating – the best among D-men in the playoffs.

The shutdown star also helped the Panthers hold generational scoring talents in Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid to just one goal each on the path to lifting the Cup for the second straight season.

COOL STAT

When Forsling winds up for a shot, get out of the way.

On March 20, he ripped a slap shot that registered at 105.05 mph in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In the NHL EDGE era (since 2021-22), it is just the second shot recorded at over 105 mph.

Only Tage Thompson’s 106 mph shot ranks higher.

“He has a great shot, a really hard shot,” captain Aleksander Barkov said of Forsling. “He gets those through to the net.”

BEST GAME

When locking up so many of the league’s best players night in and night out, it’s difficult to pick Forsling’s best game.

On April 8, in a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, it was both his offense and defense that shined on the ice.

Logging 18:19 of ice time, No. 42 tallied eight shots, just one shy of his career high.

“We want to put the puck to the net as many times as we can, so I figured I’d shoot it today,” Forsling said after the game.

Getting pucks on net, Forsling also found the back of the net, tallying his 11th goal of the season to break the ice open.

Not giving up an inch in the defensive zone, Forsling helped hold Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander to a combined one shot.

His 77.14% offensive advantage on the night was his third highest on the season.

Gustav Forsling makes it 1-0 in the first period against Toronto.

GOAL OF THE YEAR

Blink and you’ll miss it.

Blasting in a feed from Sam Reinhart right past former teammate Anthony Stolarz, Forsling put the Panthers up 1-0 early into the second period against the Maple Leafs on April 2.

Often seen more as a defensive defenseman, the goal earned Forsling his fourth straight season of 10 goals or more.

Not too shabby for a guy that goes up against the best every night.

Take it from Carter Verhaeghe though, a guy that knows a thing or two about scoring goals.

"He's the most complete defenseman I've ever seen,” he said.

Gustav Forsling makes it 1-0 in the second period against Toronto.

