2024-25 Season Rewind: Gustav Forsling

Very few defensemen in the league have strung together what Gustav Forsling has over the past five seasons.

Putting up another strong season on both sides of the ice in 2024-25, No. 42 has firmly entrenched himself in conversations as one of the best blueliners in the NHL.

"Everyone has a different journey," said Forsling, who was claimed off waivers by the Florida Panthers in 2021. "There's going to be ups and downs. It's all about the journey. Looking back on it, I wouldn't change a thing. It's very cool."

Collecting 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 80 regular-season games, Forsling recorded his fourth straight season of 30 or more points.

Finding the twine 11 times, he also led all defensemen in goals on the Panthers this past season.

A product of getting the puck to the net, the 29-year-old finished seventh in shots among defensemen in the NHL.

Racking up 1,835:49 of ice time on the season against the best of the best -- an average of 22:57 a game -- Forsling’s play didn’t just show in the offensive zone.

For the fourth straight season, he blocked over 85 shots, leading the Panthers with 89.

"He's one of the best in the league at shutting down plays," teammate Sam Bennett said. "He doesn't have an easy job at all shutting down their top guys.”

Able to make a tough play look effortless, the smooth-skating Swede recorded his fifth straight season of plus/minus rating of +17 or better (+33) and has been over +30 in three of the last four seasons.

Since 2021-22, he’s tied with Devon Toews for a league-best +149 plus/minus rating.

Getting some national recognition, Forsling finished 13th in voting for the Norris Trophy this past season.

“You talk about one of the best defensive sticks in the league that I’ve ever seen really close-up as well," said teammate and fellow defenseman Seth Jones. "Not really physical, but a great skater, great defensive awareness and he's got a good shot as well.”

Bringing his usual brand of reliability into the playoffs, Forsling finished with five points (goal, four assists) and a +13 plus/minus rating – the best among D-men in the playoffs.

The shutdown star also helped the Panthers hold generational scoring talents in Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid to just one goal each on the path to lifting the Cup for the second straight season.

COOL STAT

When Forsling winds up for a shot, get out of the way.

On March 20, he ripped a slap shot that registered at 105.05 mph in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In the NHL EDGE era (since 2021-22), it is just the second shot recorded at over 105 mph.

Only Tage Thompson’s 106 mph shot ranks higher.

“He has a great shot, a really hard shot,” captain Aleksander Barkov said of Forsling. “He gets those through to the net.”