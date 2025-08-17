Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Theme Nights

2025-26 Theme Nights_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today their upcoming theme nights for the 2025-26 season.

The Panthers will host their 2025 Stanley Cup Champion Banner Raising on Tuesday, Oct. 7 when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m. (ET). Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early to watch the pregame ceremony.

The remaining theme nights include:

  • Home Opener presented by Amerant Bank– Tuesday, Oct. 7
  • Pink in the Rink Night presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care & Promise Fund – Saturday, Oct. 25 (part of Panthers on the Prowl month)
  • Panther Conservation – Saturday, Nov. 1
  • Military Appreciation – Thursday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, March 24
  • Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care – Saturday, Nov. 15
  • SOFLORIDA – Thursday, Dec. 4
  • Hockey Holidays – Wednesday, Dec. 17, Friday, Dec. 19 & Saturday, Dec. 20
  • Star Wars Night – Tuesday, Jan. 27
  • Kids Day presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital – Saturday, Jan. 31
  • Vamos Gatos presented by Ford – Monday, Feb. 2
  • Black History Night presented by Amazon – Friday, Feb. 27
  • St. Patrick’s Day Celebration presented by Jameson – Tuesday, March 12
  • 90’s Night presented by Coors Light– Thursday, March 26
  • Pride Night – Tuesday, March 31
  • Autism Acceptance presented by ABA Centers of Florida – Thursday, April 2
  • Fan Appreciation Night presented by Sandals Beaches– Monday, April 13

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights for more information and details on each theme night as they are released.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).

