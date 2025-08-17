Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Theme Nights

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today their upcoming theme nights for the 2025-26 season.

The Panthers will host their 2025 Stanley Cup Champion Banner Raising on Tuesday, Oct. 7 when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m. (ET). Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early to watch the pregame ceremony.

The remaining theme nights include:

Home Opener presented by Amerant Bank– Tuesday, Oct. 7

Pink in the Rink Night presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care & Promise Fund – Saturday, Oct. 25 (part of Panthers on the Prowl month)

Panther Conservation – Saturday, Nov. 1

Military Appreciation – Thursday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, March 24

Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care – Saturday, Nov. 15

SOFLORIDA – Thursday, Dec. 4

Hockey Holidays – Wednesday, Dec. 17, Friday, Dec. 19 & Saturday, Dec. 20

Star Wars Night – Tuesday, Jan. 27

Kids Day presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital – Saturday, Jan. 31

Vamos Gatos presented by Ford – Monday, Feb. 2

Black History Night presented by Amazon – Friday, Feb. 27

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration presented by Jameson – Tuesday, March 12

90’s Night presented by Coors Light– Thursday, March 26

Pride Night – Tuesday, March 31

Autism Acceptance presented by ABA Centers of Florida – Thursday, April 2

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Sandals Beaches– Monday, April 13

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights for more information and details on each theme night as they are released.

