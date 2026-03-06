BLOG: Dach poised to bring the energy for his hometown Oilers

Dach will have his mom, dad and sister in the stands on Friday when he makes his Oilers debut on the fourth line against the Carolina Hurricanes, but the 6-foot-4, 218-pound forward doesn’t feel any added pressure about playing for his hometown Oilers.

Above all, he’s excited for the opportunity to bring some energy to the Oilers on their push to the playoffs and their quest to get back to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight year.

“I don't really think so,” Dach said of the pressure. “I'm still going out there and play my game. Maybe walking into the rink it's a little different, but when I step on the ice and tie my skates, it's going to be the same.”

“I think it's a great opportunity. I’m super excited to be be here. I think just kind of try and bring some physicality, some energy, and use my size to my advantage.”

Dach possesses a physical and energetic game that’s led to him leading all Blackhawks with 189 hits in 53 games this season, which ranks in the top 10 in the NHL – eight more than Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin, who’s been active in that department with 181, which ranks 13th in the League.

“I think a lot of it's probably in the forecheck, trying to wear a defenseman down,” he said. “I think if you get on them early enough in the game, they're not really going to want to go back for pucks and you try to wear them down. When there's a chance to make a big hit, you make a big hit, you follow through with it."