BLOG: Dach poised to bring the energy for his hometown Oilers

St. Albert product Colton Dach isn't feeling any added pressure playing for his hometown team after being acquired from the Blackhawks to bring extra energy & physicality to the Oilers lineup

DEV_2615
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – You can call it a special homecoming for Colton Dach, but there might not have been anyone more excited than the St. Albert product’s parents when it was announced on Wednesday that he’d been traded from Chicago to Edmonton.

“They were probably the two most excited people on the planet yesterday when they found out, so pretty crazy,” Dach said on Friday before making his Oilers debut against Carolina. “We've been coming to games since I don't even remember how old I was, but it's a pretty surreal moment.”

The newly-acquired forward talked about the incredible feeling of becoming an Oiler after attending games at Rexall Place with his brother Kirby – currently a member of the Montreal Canadiens – when they were both younger, including the chance to come to a game after being invited by former defenceman Sheldon Souray in the late 2010s.

After being traded to the Oilers on Wednesday, Dach posted a photo of himself and his brother, Kirby, on social media skating at Rexall Place, marking a full-circle moment.

Dach will have his mom, dad and sister in the stands on Friday when he makes his Oilers debut on the fourth line against the Carolina Hurricanes, but the 6-foot-4, 218-pound forward doesn’t feel any added pressure about playing for his hometown Oilers.

Above all, he’s excited for the opportunity to bring some energy to the Oilers on their push to the playoffs and their quest to get back to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight year.

“I don't really think so,” Dach said of the pressure. “I'm still going out there and play my game. Maybe walking into the rink it's a little different, but when I step on the ice and tie my skates, it's going to be the same.”

“I think it's a great opportunity. I’m super excited to be be here. I think just kind of try and bring some physicality, some energy, and use my size to my advantage.”

Dach possesses a physical and energetic game that’s led to him leading all Blackhawks with 189 hits in 53 games this season, which ranks in the top 10 in the NHL – eight more than Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin, who’s been active in that department with 181, which ranks 13th in the League.

“I think a lot of it's probably in the forecheck, trying to wear a defenseman down,” he said. “I think if you get on them early enough in the game, they're not really going to want to go back for pucks and you try to wear them down. When there's a chance to make a big hit, you make a big hit, you follow through with it."

Colton talks on Friday about being traded to his hometown Oilers

The 23-year-old knows how to play within the margins and make sure his physicality doesn’t cross the line to put his team in a bad spot, which is something he’s aware of as he begins his Oilers tenure in a fourth-line energy role.

“Just try and play clean and play hard,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is to play within the rules and the whistles, but if you take a chance, maybe don't try and put the team on the kill for a fight and wait to see how it develops.”

Dach was drafted by Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman when he was in charge in Chicago as a scoring forward with the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades, Kelowna Rockets and Seattle Thunderbirds, and hopes to chip in some offence in addition to his role to bring energy to the group.

“I think I can bring an offensive edge to the game,” he said. “I think I'm pretty good with the puck. I can hold on to pucks, and these guys like to control the puck, so I’ll try to do my best, whether it's in the corners or getting to the net front for some scoring opportunities.”

News Feed

BLOG: Dickinson's shutdown role finds the perfect place in Edmonton

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses the trade for Dickinson & Dach

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Dickinson & Dach from Chicago

BLOG: Murphy comfortable in high-pressure defensive role with Oilers

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Senators 4 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Senators

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators

TALKING POINTS: Bowman speaks before Friday's Trade Deadline

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Connor Murphy from Chicago

RELEASE: Oilers recall Samanski & Howard from Condors

GAME RECAP: Sharks 5, Oilers 4

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Sharks

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Kings 1

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

GAME RECAP: Ducks 6, Oilers 5

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Ducks