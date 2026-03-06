BLOG: Dach poised to bring the energy for his hometown Oilers

EDMONTON, AB – You can call it a special homecoming for Colton Dach, but there might not have been anyone more excited than the St. Albert product’s parents when it was announced on Wednesday that he’d been traded from Chicago to Edmonton.
“They were probably the two most excited people on the planet yesterday when they found out, so pretty crazy,” Dach said on Friday before making his Oilers debut against Carolina. “We've been coming to games since I don't even remember how old I was, but it's a pretty surreal moment.”
The newly-acquired forward talked about the incredible feeling of becoming an Oiler after attending games at Rexall Place with his brother Kirby – currently a member of the Montreal Canadiens – when they were both younger, including the chance to come to a game after being invited by former defenceman Sheldon Souray in the late 2010s.
After being traded to the Oilers on Wednesday, Dach posted a photo of himself and his brother, Kirby, on social media skating at Rexall Place, marking a full-circle moment.