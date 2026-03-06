PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

The Oilers will host the Hurricanes on Friday at Rogers Place following the Trade Deadline

Carolina Hurricanes v Edmonton Oilers

© 2024 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers will conclude a two-game homestand at Rogers Place on Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes following the NHL's Trade Deadline in the afternoon.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:00pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Paige, Bob & Jack break down this week's trades before the Deadline

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

EDMONTON, AB – 'The calm before the storm' in more ways than one.

Following the NHL's Trade Deadline on Friday afternoon at 1:00 pm MST, the Edmonton Oilers will play host to the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place to end their two-game homestand against the Eastern Conference leaders.

The Oilers have been one of the League's most active teams this week in acquiring talent for the final push of the regular season and into the playoffs, having already swung two separate trades with the Chicago Blackhawks to add defenceman Connor Murphy and forwards Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach.

With Murphy, who's been one of the better defensive defencemen in the NHL during his nine seasons with the Blackhawks, the Oilers addressed a big need with the 6-foot-4, 212-pound blueliner's addition in terms of shoring up their goals against and penalty kill – two aspects of his game that made him an enticing add.

Along with being a right shot, Murphy helps balance Edmonton's blueline by giving them a lefty and righty in each pairing, and he's expected to begin his Oilers tenure alongside Jake Walman based on his first two practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

Connor talks about former Blackhawks teammates Dickinson & Dach

After arriving too late into Edmonton on Tuesday to dress in a 5-4 overtime win over Ottawa, the 32-year-old mentioned he's been pleasantly surprised with how fast he's adjusted to a new locker room, and said there's some nervous excitement for his debut against Carolina.

"Honestly, any NHL game, you have some nerves, but here you obviously have high expectations for yourself to try to perform and do your best and show what you have," Murphy said after Thursday's practice. "Obviously, I want to do that and just bring energy and build my game. I'm getting better every day, more comfortable with the systems and linemates, and hopefully we can get a win tomorrow."

There was still more business to be done with Chicago after Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman followed up on Thursday to acquire centres Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach in exchange for Andrew Mangiapane and a conditional 2027 first-round pick. 

The Blackhawks are also retaining half of Murphy's and Dickinson's respective $4.4 million and $4.75 million cap hits, which expire at the end of this season.

Murphy provided the scouting report on Edmonton's two new additions and his former Blackhawks teammates, saying Dickinson owns a defensive game that's been effective against tough opposition and is a quiet leader, while describing Dach as a young and energetic player who'll bring some excitement to the Oilers' locker room.

"Jason's just such a solid defensive centre," Murphy said. "The last few years, he's matched up against the top lines of every team and done a great job of it. Whether it's in the face-off circle or penalty kill, he's been a big part of it, and he's a veteran player who's so calm. He's a big player to add."

"Dacher also has an engine and is a big guy who has some poise at the puck in the corners for a young guy. Then, just his physicality. He led the Blackhawks in hits this year... He's one of those guys who's a fun, goofy young guy that gets along with everyone. He was accepted right away by all the teammates and vets, which isn't always easy for a young guy, so it speaks a lot about his character. I'm really excited to add those guys."

Kris speaks with the media about the Dickinson & Dach additions

Murphy and Dickinson were two of Chicago's top penalty-killers this season for their top-ranked penalty kill in the NHL (85.9 percent), which has been almost nine percentage points and 24 spots better in the standings than the Oilers (76.7 percent).

Both of which were acquired almost exclusively for their defensive roles to help boost the Oilers' ability to suppress goals against and the opposition's power plays.

"We weren't looking to score or add more goals," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "These guys will contribute a little bit, but it wasn't on our radar that we needed to find ways to score more goals. It's about getting better defensively and guys who can play with a little bit of an edge and play in the playoffs. I think we got exactly that from those types of players that we added."

After acquiring Dickinson, the Oilers are hoping he can fill a third-line centre role and relieve some of the tougher assignments for players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl by shutting down the opposition's top players -- something he's been successful doing over his 11-year NHL career with Dallas, Vancouver and Chicago.

"We have the option of more line matchups," Knoblauch said. "That's something we haven't done very much of, not only because of personnel, but also the players that we have and how much Connor and Leon play and how important it is that they're on the ice as much as they are. So if you're always chasing matchups, it does make it difficult and takes away shifts from them. But I think we've got a line that I'll probably use more of a shutdown role than we have in the past."

Dach, who was born and raised in St. Albert, will be looked at to use his size and tenacity to add energy to the bench while being relied upon to play a balanced game.

Stan discusses the Oilers deadline deals for Dickinson, Murphy & Dach

"I think he's going to be a guy who adds a little sandpaper to our team -- little bit of grit, gets in the forecheck, finishes checks, and tell the opposition that we're a hard team to play against and that they have to move the puck quickly or else they're getting hit," Knoblauch said.

"I know he's has more hits than anybody on our team right now, and he can also score the odd goal. You don't want guys just running around and hitting. You've got to be able to play the game, and he can do that. So physicality is number one, but also playing a good all-around game.

Bowman mentioned in his media availability on Thursday that Dach could rotate in at fourth-line centre with Josh Samanski, another young centre, and that Edmonton's business before the Deadline is likely done, but you never know what can happen before 1:00 pm MST.

“Well, that's what we're going to spend the next 24 hours talking through. I would imagine that we're done, but I don't expect to make other moves. But part of our job is to see what's out there, and I think if I'm looking at where we're at, any further addition wouldn't be a significant one. If it is in a depth role, something that makes sense, certainly we’ll look at it."

"But most likely, I would say this is our team.”

News Feed

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses the trade for Dickinson & Dach before Friday's Deadline

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Dickinson & Dach from Chicago

BLOG: Murphy comfortable in high-pressure defensive role with Oilers

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Senators 4 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Senators

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators

TALKING POINTS: Bowman speaks before Friday's Trade Deadline

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Connor Murphy from Chicago

RELEASE: Oilers recall Samanski & Howard from Condors

GAME RECAP: Sharks 5, Oilers 4

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Sharks

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Kings 1

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

GAME RECAP: Ducks 6, Oilers 5

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Ducks

PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks

BLOG: Henrique looks ready, Kapanen injured as Oilers prepare to return following break

OLYMPICS: McDavid, Canada settle for silver in 2-1 overtime loss to United States