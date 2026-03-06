PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

After arriving too late into Edmonton on Tuesday to dress in a 5-4 overtime win over Ottawa, the 32-year-old mentioned he's been pleasantly surprised with how fast he's adjusted to a new locker room, and said there's some nervous excitement for his debut against Carolina.

"Honestly, any NHL game, you have some nerves, but here you obviously have high expectations for yourself to try to perform and do your best and show what you have," Murphy said after Thursday's practice. "Obviously, I want to do that and just bring energy and build my game. I'm getting better every day, more comfortable with the systems and linemates, and hopefully we can get a win tomorrow."

There was still more business to be done with Chicago after Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman followed up on Thursday to acquire centres Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach in exchange for Andrew Mangiapane and a conditional 2027 first-round pick.

The Blackhawks are also retaining half of Murphy's and Dickinson's respective $4.4 million and $4.75 million cap hits, which expire at the end of this season.

Murphy provided the scouting report on Edmonton's two new additions and his former Blackhawks teammates, saying Dickinson owns a defensive game that's been effective against tough opposition and is a quiet leader, while describing Dach as a young and energetic player who'll bring some excitement to the Oilers' locker room.

"Jason's just such a solid defensive centre," Murphy said. "The last few years, he's matched up against the top lines of every team and done a great job of it. Whether it's in the face-off circle or penalty kill, he's been a big part of it, and he's a veteran player who's so calm. He's a big player to add."

"Dacher also has an engine and is a big guy who has some poise at the puck in the corners for a young guy. Then, just his physicality. He led the Blackhawks in hits this year... He's one of those guys who's a fun, goofy young guy that gets along with everyone. He was accepted right away by all the teammates and vets, which isn't always easy for a young guy, so it speaks a lot about his character. I'm really excited to add those guys."