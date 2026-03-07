GAME RECAP: Hurricanes 6, Oilers 3

EDMONTON, AB – Zach Hyman scored his 26th and 27th goals of the season, but the Edmonton Oilers were doubled up on shots and goals by the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night in a 6-3 defeat at Rogers Place.

The Hurricanes outshot the Oilers by a 32-16 margin and received a goal and an assist from Nikolaj Ehlers, a pair of tallies from Jackson Blake and three assists from K'Andre Miller in the victory, while goaltender Frederik Anderson needed to make 13 saves.

After Zach Hyman scored on a breakaway in the first period to open the scoring, the Hurricanes answered back right after with two goals in 46 seconds to take a 2-1 lead at the intermission, never looking back en route to their 40th victory of the campaign.

"It's a tough one," Hyman said. "Obviously, we were chasing it. After the first one, they responded with two pretty quickly after that. There were times in the game where we pushed and came back and played well. They're a good team."

Goalie Tristan Jarry allowed five goals on 31 shots, with Jordan Staal's empty-netter with 1:21 remaining in regulation nullifying Hyman's power-play in the final 10 minutes.

"You just have to keep working," Jarry said. "I think that at the end of the night, it's still five against, and that's the way that you have to look at it, and you have to be better. It's a challenging league, and it's a humbling league, and every night you can't take it for granted. I think just coming to work and being better every day, that'll get you out of a lot of things."

The Oilers now head out on a four-game road trip that begins Sunday night with a pivotal Pacific Division matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

"We need to find our game and put together wins," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We've got 20 games left, and we're on the brink of not making the playoffs. We can't wait to find our game in the playoffs, because ultimately, we need to get there. We need to find another gear."