TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses the trade for Dickinson & Dach before Friday's Deadline

Bowman on acquiring Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach, and if there were discussions to package the deal with Monday’s trade for Connor Murphy:

“Yeah, it did come up originally, but I think as things moved along with the Murphy trade, it was hard to put everything together. It became a time-sensitive matter, where [Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson] wanted to make sure we could close one deal. Then he said, “We can revisit this as we get going into the week,” so that was how that all played out. But yes, this was something we were hoping might be able to come together. And after we completed the Murphy trade, we had a lot of other conversations around the league about different options, and we kept coming back to what the trade would ultimately solve for us. That's how it all came together eventually.”

Bowman on Dickinson’s role as a third-line centre and where Dach will slot in moving forward for the Oilers:

“I’ll start with Dickinson first. I think the thing that’s really impressive about him and his game is the fact that he takes pride in that role. I think he's got a very clear job to do, and he embraces that. He does it very well. I've thought about this over the last few months here. I think the really important part for our team to be successful is that we're trying to build a team, not just a collection of players. There's a difference there. We’re trying to bring in players who individually are talented. We're trying to put together a team, and I think that's the thing that I kept coming back to leading into this week: we need some specific players that can fill some roles, and definitely, we think Murphy and Dickinson can do that."

“For Colton Dach, he’s the player I'm familiar with. I drafted him, and I think the part I love about Colton's game is his energy and his style of play. He's a big kid. The thing you notice about him is he's strong, he's physical, but he also has the ability to score. In junior, he was able to put the puck in the net pretty well, so he's got an offensive mindset. But I think he understands his role very well, which is to bring some energy to the group and provide some physical play. He's got a lot of enthusiasm in his game. He's a very excitable person, too. He brings a lot of energy to the group, which I think we've discussed internally here. It's important to have that, to have some excitement, and the fact that he's from here I think is also a great story. Playing in your hometown is a pretty good opportunity, but he's just starting his NHL career.”

“I think he's shown his first couple of years of pro, he’s really worked through the American Hockey League, rolled his sleeves up and got to work, and he earned his progression to the NHL. He's shown he can do it. It's now as a young player, learning the consistency to do that every night, bring an element your coaches value, and satisfy your team’s needs. Looking down the road, he's a power forward type of player. I think that's something where you look around the league, that’s what a lot of teams are looking for, especially this time of year. I think his skillset is going to match nicely.”

“When you look at those three players, they all have very specific identities, and they bring an element that I think our team was missing, and that's what we're most excited about.”

Bowman on having $475,000 in cap space left and if he plans to make any more moves ahead of Friday’s Trade Deadline:

“Well, that's what we're going to spend the next 24 hours talking through. I would imagine that we're done, but I don't expect to make other moves. But part of our job is to see what's out there, and I think if I'm looking at where we're at, any further addition wouldn't be a significant one. If it is in a depth role, something that makes sense, certainly we’ll look at it."

"But most likely, I would say this is our team.”