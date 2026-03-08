PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, NV – Both Adam Henrique and Mattias Ekholm will be game-time decisions, while Connor Ingram will get the start for the Edmonton Oilers when two valuable points are up for grabs in an important Pacific Division duel against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Ekholm was the only Oilers skater not on the ice for this morning's pre-game skate, with his place on the top pairing alongside Evan Bouchard being filled by Spencer Stastney before an official decision on the Swedish blueliner's status is made before puck drop.

Henrique was able to take the morning skate and took line rushes between Colton Dach and Trent Frederic on the fourth line, but the Oilers did recall forward Josh Samanski from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors as backup if the 36-year-old isn't able to suit up.