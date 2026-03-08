PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights

Adam Henrique & Mattias Ekholm will be game-time decisions while Connor Ingram gets the start on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena when the Oilers & Golden Knights battle for two valuable points

1G5A2454
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

LAS VEGAS, NV – Both Adam Henrique and Mattias Ekholm will be game-time decisions, while Connor Ingram will get the start for the Edmonton Oilers when two valuable points are up for grabs in an important Pacific Division duel against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Ekholm was the only Oilers skater not on the ice for this morning's pre-game skate, with his place on the top pairing alongside Evan Bouchard being filled by Spencer Stastney before an official decision on the Swedish blueliner's status is made before puck drop.

Henrique was able to take the morning skate and took line rushes between Colton Dach and Trent Frederic on the fourth line, but the Oilers did recall forward Josh Samanski from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors as backup if the 36-year-old isn't able to suit up.

Leon speaks on Sunday prior to facing the Golden Knights

Vasily Podkolzin was back on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Jack Roslovic after swapping places with Matt Savoie from the forward pairings that featured in Friday's 6-3 defeat on home ice to the Carolina Hurricanes.

All three of Edmonton's new additions from Chicago before Friday's Tradeline -- forwards Colton Dach, Jason Dickinson, and defenceman Connor Murphy -- were in the same spots in the lineup from their debuts in the loss to Carolina.

After giving way to Tristan Jarry last time out, Connor Ingram will be back between the pipes to make his fourth start in five games.

Kris talks ahead of Sunday's match with the Golden Knights

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Golden Knights below:

Nugent-Hopkins- McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Roslovic
Savoie - Dickinson - Kapanen
Dach - Henrique - Frederic
Samanski

Ekholm - Bouchard
Walman - Murphy
Nurse - Emberson

Ingram
Jarry

