PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

EDMONTON, AB – All three of Edmonton's newest additions in Connor Murphy, Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach will make their debuts in Blue & Orange on Friday night when the Oilers host the Hurricanes to end off a two-game homestand at Rogers Place.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed on Friday following the Oilers' optional morning skate that all three of their additions will be in the lineup after the trio were acquired in two separate deals with the Chicago Blackhawks this week ahead of the Trade Deadline.

Dickinson, who was picked up for his shutdown ability as a third-line centre, is poised to immediately assume that position and play against Carolina's top line while also taking a top penalty-kill role along with Murphy, who's expected to start alongside Jake Walman.

"Our penalty kill is very similar to what Chicago was doing, so it's not that it's a completely different penalty kill," Knoblauch said. "We anticipate them on the kill tonight. We will be using both of those guys now. There will be some nuances that are a little bit different, but we feel the sooner the better to get them playing."