PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

Connor Murphy, Jason Dickinson & Colton Dach will all make their Blue & Orange debuts on Friday night when the Oilers wrap up a two-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Hurricanes

DEV_2423
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – All three of Edmonton's newest additions in Connor Murphy, Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach will make their debuts in Blue & Orange on Friday night when the Oilers host the Hurricanes to end off a two-game homestand at Rogers Place.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed on Friday following the Oilers' optional morning skate that all three of their additions will be in the lineup after the trio were acquired in two separate deals with the Chicago Blackhawks this week ahead of the Trade Deadline.

Dickinson, who was picked up for his shutdown ability as a third-line centre, is poised to immediately assume that position and play against Carolina's top line while also taking a top penalty-kill role along with Murphy, who's expected to start alongside Jake Walman.

"Our penalty kill is very similar to what Chicago was doing, so it's not that it's a completely different penalty kill," Knoblauch said. "We anticipate them on the kill tonight. We will be using both of those guys now. There will be some nuances that are a little bit different, but we feel the sooner the better to get them playing."

Jason speaks on Friday after being acquired by the Oilers

For Dach, the born-and-raised St. Albert product is likely to make his debut on the fourth line in place of Josh Samanksi on Friday against the Hurricanes. 

"Just let them go," Knoblauch said about giving all three players their debuts. "I think [Chicago's] systems are very similar to what they were doing, and I think the transition will be very seamless for them. I think it's important that we don't have much hockey left, and I don't think we want to hold them back at all."

Goalie Tristan Jarry will get the start in goal.

Friday's morning skate was optional, meaning final line combinations and defence pairings will be confirmed during warm-ups ahead of tonight's 7:07 pm MST puck drop.

Colton talks on Friday about being traded to his hometown Oilers

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Hurricanes below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Savoie - Draisaitl - Roslovic
Podkolzin - Dickinson - Kapanen
Dach - Henrique - Frederic

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Emberson
Walman - Murphy

Jarry
Ingram

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses the trade for Dickinson & Dach before Friday's Deadline

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Dickinson & Dach from Chicago

BLOG: Murphy comfortable in high-pressure defensive role with Oilers

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Senators 4 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Senators

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators

TALKING POINTS: Bowman speaks before Friday's Trade Deadline

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Connor Murphy from Chicago

RELEASE: Oilers recall Samanski & Howard from Condors

GAME RECAP: Sharks 5, Oilers 4

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Sharks

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Kings 1

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

GAME RECAP: Ducks 6, Oilers 5

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Ducks

PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks

BLOG: Henrique looks ready, Kapanen injured as Oilers prepare to return following break