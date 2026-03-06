BLOG: Dickinson's shutdown role finds the perfect place in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB – Jason Dickinson knows his role, and he knows he’s really good at it.

How does he know? The faces of his opponents over a 12-year career making life difficult for the opposition’s top lines is all the proof he’s needed to know that he can get under the opponent’s skin and stay there for the entire 60 minutes.

Eventually, they’re gonna break.

“Obviously, I love scoring goals. Don't get me wrong,” Dickinson said while speaking to the Oilers media for the first time on Friday before making his debut against the Hurricanes. “But my favourite thing about doing what I do is seeing the frustration and the will to win come out of guys during the game.”

“It's a battle. It's a fight the entire time, and seeing the frustration build is a win for me. I love seeing that because it usually creates offence later in the game. It might not happen right away, and it might be a 50-50 game for the first or second period, but then it's the longevity to stay with it for the third period where I'm absolutely grinding them down, and they just don't want to do it anymore.”