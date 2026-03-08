PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, NV – As big a game as they come for early March.

Looking to claw their way back into the race for first place in the Pacific Division, the Edmonton Oilers will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night in an important four-point matchup at T-Mobile Arena as they look to kick off their four-game win streak with a victory in Sin City.

Not only are the Oilers looking to pull within two points of the Golden Knights for second place in the Pacific and three behind the Anaheim Ducks, who currently sit in top spot, but they're looking to respond from a 6-3 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday that marked their sixth defeat over their last eight games.

With plenty of playoff implications at play in Sunday's 'four-point' game, there's plenty of urgency for the Oilers to come together over this final stretch of the regular season and put together some solid efforts to secure their playoff position, starting against their rivals in a contest where the pressure will be high to earn a win on the road.