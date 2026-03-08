PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

Luckily, the Golden Knights are in a similar spot to the Oilers after losing four of six since returning from the Olympic break, and Edmonton has won all three regular-season clashes with Vegas by a 13-8 margin with an 11-4-1 record over their last 16 meetings.
The last time the Oilers ventured into T-Mobile Arena was during Game 5 of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 14, 2025, when Kasperi Kapanen scored the series-clinching goal at 7:19 of overtime to send the Oilers to the Western Conference Final for the third time in four seasons.
Sunday's meeting is the second of four this season between the Oilers and Golden Knights before they meet again in Vegas on Mar. 26 and wrap up the season series back in Edmonton on Apr. 4.
The Oilers have already picked up a win over the Golden Knights, earning a 4-3 victory at Rogers Place on Dec. 21 that was powered by two goals and an assist from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins while Connor McDavid also registered a three-point night.
Ingram made 28 saves to earn that win for the Oilers and is likely to get the start again on Sunday against the Golden Knights.