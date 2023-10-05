News Feed

The Oilers close out their pre-season schedule on Friday at Rogers Place against the Kraken, with the game being streamed live on Oilers Plus at 7:00 pm MT

The Edmonton Oilers finish off their 2023 pre-season schedule on Friday night at Rogers Place against the Seattle Kraken.

You can watch Monday's game live on Oilers Plus at 7:00 pm MT, including the Live Pre-Game Show which begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Fans who aren't yet subscribed to Oilers Plus can receive their first month free when they sign up on a monthly basis. Click here and use the code PRESEASON23 to activate this promotion.

The Oilers hit the ice for a high-tempo practice on Thursday

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

EDMONTON, AB – It’s the final tune-up before results start to matter in the NHL standings.

The Edmonton Oilers will look to make the most of their final 60 minutes of pre-season hockey on Friday night at Rogers Place against the Seattle Kraken by gaining some valuable feedback on some of the final roster decisions being debated, the new tactics that have been implemented throughout Training Camp, and how it'll all blend together on Opening Night next week to contribute to a fast start to their regular season.

Edmonton opens its regular-season schedule on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena with the first of a home-and-away set to begin the 2023-24 NHL season against the Vancouver Canucks.

“We pride ourselves on being open-minded and never being held prisoner to a decision that was made beforehand,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “We take a lot of pride in evaluating what's going on and what the players are showing us. We like to say they give us real-time information, and I think the way things play out or shake out is based on what we're seeing. 

“I'm quite happy with the work rate of every player in Camp, but tomorrow's the last pre-season game, so it's the last opportunity for some people to make an impression.”

Coach Woodcroft has praised his group’s dedication during Training Camp and throughout the preseason, from the club’s top players all the way down to its hopefuls who are fighting for a roster spot, but acknowledges that there’s still work to be done – even after the Oilers make their final roster decisions in the coming days before the regular season starts on Oct. 11.

Their picture has remained small for the players on a day-to-day basis, but the amount of learning that’s been packed into the past 15 days of Camp by the coaching staff has been enough for them to feel confident they’re on track to start the season off strongly – a goal that’s been a major emphasis over the past two weeks in the Oilers locker room.

“I think every camp is different, and you always set out with the mindset of accomplishing or what your priorities are in Camp. I think we've done that to this point,” Woodcroft added. “We're not a finished product by any means. There's some work to do, but what I really enjoyed about our team is the mindset and the mentality that they've displayed, even before Camp started, by coming early and being together and working on their game on their own time. They've carried that into Training Camp, where we've tried to use each day as a day to get better. 

“We've addressed certain parts of our game – not every part just yet – but we still have a few days left before opening night. I think [Thursday] was a key day, and it's going to set us up for an important last preseason game to try and make sure we're continuing to iron some kinks out in our game."

Jay speaks following Oilers practice on Thursday at Rogers Place

The Oilers trounced a Flames lineup that didn’t boast many of their NHL players on Wednesday by a 7-2 score, with Connor Brown renewing his old partnership with Connor McDavid from their Erie Otter days in the OHL by recording two goals and an assist. The Oilers captain had a four-point night by notching his fourth goal of the preseason and adding three helpers in the victory.

"It might be more fun [than before]," Brown said post-game about playing with McDavid. "He's everywhere, and when he's on his game like that, he's got a puck on the string and it's fun to be out there with him."

"I think it's reading and reacting off him," he added. "Obviously, he's making a lot of guys miss and he's moving quickly, so it's just trying to build that timing."

Centre Lane Pederson, who’s one of the bubble players this Camp trying to solidify his place in the NHL with Edmonton, made another strong impression with a goal off a breakaway on Wednesday before adding an assist.

“I had an understanding of his skill,” said Woodcroft, who coached against Pederson when behind the bench for the bench for the Bakersfield Condors. “One of the things about him is he got a real heavy shot and he can shoot in stride, and he made good on that breakaway opportunity off their turnover last night."

Edmonton defeats Calgary 7-2 in the preseason Battle of Alberta

The Oilers still have 11 defencemen in Camp, with some hard decisions going to have to be made in the coming days on names like Ben Gleason, Vincent Desharnais, Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, Phil Kemp and Cam Dineen with only two or three blueline spots left to award on the roster.

For Woodcroft, carrying that large number of defencemen at this late stage of the preseason is a result of both injuries ­­­– most notably Mattias Ekholm, who hasn’t suited up for a pre-season game – and a product of some of them earning more opportunities to earn a roster spot with some strong performances in exhibition games.

“We have some bumps and bruises and nicks, and the other thing is that other people have played well, so they're fighting for positioning not only to make the Edmonton Oilers, but to maybe be the first call-up,” Woodcroft said. “We've liked what we've seen. We think we're deep on the back end. We want the players mentioned to be brought into our program here.

“I thought it was a good sign that Markus Niemelainen was with the group today, so we're trending in the right direction in terms of the health side for us.”

Ryan McLeod was also a participant during Thursday’s practice at the Downtown Community Arena, with the centre expected to be in Edmonton’s lineup this coming Wednesday in Vancouver as per Woodcroft’s post-game comments after the win over Calgary.

Watch the highlights as the Oilers defeat Calgary 7-2

