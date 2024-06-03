POST-GAME: Roloson manifests Skinner's Game 6 heroics

Roloson was right, as Skinner stepped up and stopped 34 of the 35 Stars shots he faced to lead the Oilers to a 2-1 series-clinching win that saw them get outshot significantly, 35-10.

Skinner seemed to take his favourite player's advice to heart as well.

"Go have fun, give your guys a chance to win," Roloson said when asked what he told the young puck-stopper. "Realistically, that's all we can do. For goalies, if we can steal a save every once in a while and make the saves that we're supposed to, there's a good chance you're going to win the game."

Skinner posted a .923 save percentage with a 1.91 goals-against average during the Conference Final and will now shift his focus to the championship as he and the Oilers look to earn one more win than Roloson's squad got during their heartbreaking seven-game defeat 18 years ago.

"Of course I was watching," said the Edmonton native, who was just seven years old in 2006. "Roly the goalie was my idol, so it's pretty cool that he came to the game tonight. I saw him this morning too and it's pretty cool we were able to have a moment like this with him in the building."