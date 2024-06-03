POST-GAME: Roloson manifests Skinner's Game 6 heroics

EDMONTON, AB – Dwayne Roloson knew this morning and called it this afternoon.
The goaltender from the last Oilers team to make the Stanley Cup Final was in Edmonton on Sunday as the alumni guest for Game 6 of the Western Conference Final vs. the Dallas Stars.
Roloson, who back-stopped the 2006 squad to the championship round before they were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes, told Oilers TV two hours before puck-drop that he visited with current netminder Stuart Skinner after morning skate and knew it was going to be a good night for the 25-year-old.
"I had a chance to catch up with Skinner a little bit, and he was making jokes," Roloson said to Jessica Kent in his interview for the Oilers+ live pre-game show. "When he's making jokes, he's usually on."