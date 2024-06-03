POST-GAME: Roloson manifests Skinner's Game 6 heroics

The last goaltender to lead the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final was in the building to see this year's team defeat Dallas on the strength of their netminder's near-perfect performance

GettyImages-57581491
By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Dwayne Roloson knew this morning and called it this afternoon.

The goaltender from the last Oilers team to make the Stanley Cup Final was in Edmonton on Sunday as the alumni guest for Game 6 of the Western Conference Final vs. the Dallas Stars.

Roloson, who back-stopped the 2006 squad to the championship round before they were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes, told Oilers TV two hours before puck-drop that he visited with current netminder Stuart Skinner after morning skate and knew it was going to be a good night for the 25-year-old.

"I had a chance to catch up with Skinner a little bit, and he was making jokes," Roloson said to Jessica Kent in his interview for the Oilers+ live pre-game show. "When he's making jokes, he's usually on."

Stuart speaks following his 34-save performance in Game 6

Roloson was right, as Skinner stepped up and stopped 34 of the 35 Stars shots he faced to lead the Oilers to a 2-1 series-clinching win that saw them get outshot significantly, 35-10.

Skinner seemed to take his favourite player's advice to heart as well.

"Go have fun, give your guys a chance to win," Roloson said when asked what he told the young puck-stopper. "Realistically, that's all we can do. For goalies, if we can steal a save every once in a while and make the saves that we're supposed to, there's a good chance you're going to win the game."

Skinner posted a .923 save percentage with a 1.91 goals-against average during the Conference Final and will now shift his focus to the championship as he and the Oilers look to earn one more win than Roloson's squad got during their heartbreaking seven-game defeat 18 years ago.

"Of course I was watching," said the Edmonton native, who was just seven years old in 2006. "Roly the goalie was my idol, so it's pretty cool that he came to the game tonight. I saw him this morning too and it's pretty cool we were able to have a moment like this with him in the building."

