PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

Back in mid-November, the Oilers were languishing near the bottom of the League standings when they rolled into Florida and took a 5-3 defeat early in Kris Knoblauch's tenure as head coach, losing another for their third straight to fall to 5-12-1 on the season before their outlook on the year began to shift with a 5-0 shutout of the Washington Capitals that sparked an eight-game winning streak.

The Oilers lost three straight after that streak, including a 5-1 loss at Rogers Place to the Panthers before launching themselves on a path that would ultimately lead them to the Final starting with a franchise-record 16 straight victories, culminating in a 28-10-5 record in the regular season since their mid-December defeat to the Panthers.

These are not the same Oilers that the Panthers played earlier in the season, and the best proof of that has been in Edmonton's continued ability to keep the puck out of their net since Knoblauch took over, allowing 2.61 goals against per game during the 2024 playoffs.

"I think with the way our team played all year, going through what we had to go through, I think that's a massive reason why we are where we are," Stuart Skinner said. "Going through that, you really create a strong friendship, an incredible bond going through what we had to overcome. And we dug ourselves a really big hole. We've dug ourselves a big hole in playoffs at times, and we keep on crawling out. I think that just shows you the resiliency and the hard work of this team."

Skinner owns a 1.81 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in his last eight games since returning to the crease for Game 5 of the Second Round against Vancouver, helping overturn 3-2 and 2-1 series deficits to Vancouver and Dallas.

"I don't really feel too much pressure on that side of things," he said. "No matter how many people watch, the scenario, what you're playing for or whatever time of the year it is, our job is fairly simple. I know my job. It's simple just because I've been doing it for a long time, so I got to keep the puck out of the net and do my very best to do that. I think the pressure I take on is just being able to do my job at a very high level."