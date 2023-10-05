RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed Brady Stonehouse to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound forward was a free agent invitee to Oilers Rookie Camp in September and scored a goal during the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. against the Calgary Flames Rookies.

The 19-year-old remained with the NHL club into the early stages of Main Camp before getting returned to his Ontario Hockey League team, the Ottawa 67's, on Sept. 26.

Back for his third OHL season, the right-shot winger has recorded 55 goals and 37 assists for 92 points over 136 career games with Ottawa. Last season, he led the 67's in goals with 37.

Stonehouse was also one of 16 OHL players invited to Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence summer meetings held in preparation for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.