GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Stars 1 (Game 6)

The Oilers punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final behind a 34-save performance from Skinner plus goals from McDavid & Hyman on the power play in a 2-1 victory over the Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final

DEV_6883
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – We're going to the Stanley Cup Final to play for it all.

The ultimate goal is in sight.

On the back of a monstrous 34-save performance from Stuart Skinner and power-play goals from Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, the Edmonton Oilers punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the eighth time in franchise history, defeating the Stars 2-1 at Rogers Place on Sunday night to eliminate Dallas with a four-games-to-two series victory.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring with arguably the greatest goal he's ever scored in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the Oilers' first power play in the first period before Zach Hyman cashed in with his League-leading 14th goal of the postseason over half a period later off the dish from his captain to produce a 2-0 lead for the Blue & Orange through 20 minutes.

Evan Bouchard added two assists on Edmonton's opening two goals to pass Dallas' Miro Heiskanen for the fifth-most points by a defenceman in playoff history with his 27th helper, extending his points lead among defencemen in the playoffs to an uncatchable 27 points (6G, 21A).

But what can you say about Stuart Skinner? The Edmonton-born netminder stopped 34-of-35 shots from Dallas as they pressed hard over the final 40 minutes to keep their season alive, ultimately cutting into the Blue & Orange's lead with just over half the third period remaining, but the 25-year-old wouldn't be denied, stretching his unbeaten streak in elimination games over his young career to 3-0 and helping push his hometown team into their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006.

In addition to the power play going a perfect 2-for-2, the penalty kill continued its dominance by going 3-for-3 to extend its perfect streak to a new franchise record of 28 straight kills, including a crucial stop in the opening five minutes of the third period.

The Oilers earned their NHL-best eighth Clarence S. Campbell Bowl as champions of the Western Conference, but McDavid & the Oilers didn't lift the trophy as they posed with the hardware before celebrating with one another on the ice before exiting Rogers Place to raucous cheers from the crowd inside the building and around ICE DIstrict and Oil Country.

The Oilers will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, starting Saturday at FLA Live Arena down in Sunrise.

Watch the recap of Sunday's series-clinching Oilers win over Dallas

FIRST PERIOD

Special team, special players.

There's not much else to be said right now.

The Oilers have been leveraging their special teams' contributions over their last two victories to pull away from the Stars and put them on the precipice of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 18 years with a 3-2 series lead. That trend continued into the first 20 minutes of Sunday's elimination Game 6 at Rogers Place, with both the penalty kill and power play coming up clutch to stake Edmonton to a 2-0 lead despite being outshot by Dallas 12-3 in the opening frame.

Not to be forgotten were the individual impacts being provided by their best players, beginning with their incredible captain in No. 97 who got things going in Game 6 with arguably the best playoff goal he's ever scored for the Blue & Orange.

After the Oilers went to the power play following a Tanev tripping penalty on Zach Hyman, McDavid pulled off a magical toe drag as he walked in from the bottom of the left circle to completely undress one of the world's best defencemen before going top shelf with his backhand for one of the all-time greatest McDavid goals during the biggest game of his career to date.

McDavid makes it 1-0 with a sensational solo effort on the PP

A too many men penalty to the Oilers was killed off before the midway mark before they were back on the power play with Ryan Suter heading to the box for slashing Cody Ceci in the hands after the defenceman found himself picking up a loose puck and going in a short and unexpected breakaway.

The power play wasn't set up in the offensive zone like their opening goal, but instead, their next opportunity would come off the transition from a cleared puck by the Stars that was sent up to the blueline for Hyman to push off a pass to McDavid as he crossed into the Dallas zone. 

The pass wasn't there for McDavid until his patience resulted in a lane to Hyman in the slot to open up, leading to the captain offloading an elevated pass to his right before Hyman dropped to one knee and placed his snapshot bar off the crossbar and in for a 2-0 Oilers lead at 4:18 of the first period.

The quick dish by McDavid and finish by Hyman made it 2-for-2 for Edmonton on the power play after taking only two shots, while moving to 4-for-11 (36.2 percent) with the man advantage over the last three games after opening 0-for-6 to start the series.

Hyman goes top shelf on Oettinger for his 14th of the playoffs

For all the power play's recent success, the penalty kill has been doing it all series and then some, reaching a new franchise record with 27 straight kills dating back to Game 4 of the Second Round against the Canucks by turning aside a late high-sticking penalty to Brett Kulak against Joe Pavelski.

Skinner made three of his 12 saves in the first period while shorthanded as Edmonton was outshot 12-3 in the opening 20 minutes, but they were playing solid defensively in front of their netminder and winning the required battles to build themselves a 2-0 lead going into the middle frame.

DEV_5944_1600
DEV_6066_1600
MAT_9683_1600
MAT_9695_1600
DEV_6134_1600
DEV_5920_1600
DEV_6070_1600
DEV_6108_1600
DEV_5975_1600
DEV_6061_1600
DEV_6083_1600
DEV_6156_1600
DEV_6347_1600
DEV_6337_1600
DEV_6343_1600
DEV_6333_1600
DEV_6341_1600
DEV_6326_1600
DEV_6320_1600
DEV_6314_1600
DEV_6302_1600
DEV_6288_1600
DEV_6274_1600
DEV_6280_1600
DEV_6271_1600
DEV_6281_1600
DEV_6259_1600
DEV_6243_1600
DEV_6250_1600
DEV_6263_1600
DEV_6229_1600
DEV_6232_1600
DEV_6230_1600
DEV_6192_1600
DEV_6239_1600
DEV_6150_1600
DEV_6165_1600
DEV_6152_1600
DEV_6183_1600
DEV_6364_1600
DEV_6521_1600
DEV_6479_1600
DEV_6512_1600
DEV_6497_1600
DEV_6509_1600
DEV_6494_1600
DEV_6483_1600
DEV_6464_1600
DEV_6454_1600
DEV_6452_1600
DEV_6437_1600
DEV_6431_1600
DEV_6443_1600
DEV_6396_1600
DEV_6392_1600
DEV_6372_1600
DEV_6387_1600
DEV_6378_1600
DEV_6356_1600
/

Oilers vs. Stars (Game 6)

View the photos from Game 6 between the Oilers & Stars at Rogers Place on Sinday June 2, 2024. Photo credit: Andy Devlin and Timothy Matwey

SECOND PERIOD

Play defence and defend that lead.

The Oilers didn't generate a whole lot offensively during the middle stanza, improving on their three first-period shots but only by a slim margin by taking five in the middle frame to trail 21-8 through the first two periods, but the battles were being won and the job was getting closer to complete.

The Stars began turning up their five-on-five pressure that was forcing the Oilers into turnovers, making for some longer shifts for their skaters and leading to Dallas getting their best chance to cut into the lead when Roope Hintz struck the post on a dangerous look from the slot with 7:48 left in the period.

Despite the dangerous chance, the Oilers held the Stars to only four shots in the final 13:41 of the period and were content to fight through the pressure defensively and get pucks in deep to go to work on the forecheck, leaving Dallas to attack in waves against five defenders when they did get the puck up ice.

Into the intermission with their 2-0 lead intact, there were 20 hard miles to go to book their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

DEV_6347_1600

THIRD PERIOD

With the crowd at Rogers Place on its feet, the Oilers held on to launch themselves into their franchise's eighth Stanley Cup Final on the back of their team's commitment to defending and their unwavering goaltender who was fighting for his hometown from between the pipes.

Dallas peppered the Edmonton shot-stopper by a 14-2 margin and managed to break him down to cut into the lead at 2-1 with 10:42 left in Game 6, getting a goal back after Tyler Seguin took a wide shot and collected his own rebound before throwing it in front for Mason Marchment to shovel it into the net as he crashed the blue paint.

Time was dwindling, and the pressure was mounting.

The Stars pulled their netminder with 2:10 remaining and had a dangerous opportunity to equalize with just over a minute left when Thomas Harley had it open up for him at the top of the right circle for a shot that was turned away by the sliding leg of Corey Perry, who laid out to send it out of play with a critical block.

After the puck was cleared into the Stars' øne with over 20 seconds left on the clock, the ensuing dump-in was pinned against the wall by Edmonton's defenders as time ran down on Dallas' season and Edmonton's 2-1 victory in Sunday's elimination Game 6 that secured the Oilers the 4-2 series victory and their spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers to play Panthers for 2024 Stanley Cup

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 6)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 6)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 6)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Stars 1 (Game 5)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Stars (Game 5)

BLOG: Nugent-Hopkins never far off from making an impact

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars (Game 5)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 5)

RELEASE: Oilers add Kalle Larsson as Senior Director of Player Development

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Stars 2 (Game 4)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 4)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers expected to make changes for Game 4 on Wednesday

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 4)

RELEASE: Oilers extend ECHL affiliation with Fort Wayne Komets

GAME RECAP: Stars 5, Oilers 3 (Game 3)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 3)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Henrique draws back in for Game 3 against Dallas