GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Stars 1 (Game 6)

EDMONTON, AB – We're going to the Stanley Cup Final to play for it all.

The ultimate goal is in sight.

On the back of a monstrous 34-save performance from Stuart Skinner and power-play goals from Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, the Edmonton Oilers punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the eighth time in franchise history, defeating the Stars 2-1 at Rogers Place on Sunday night to eliminate Dallas with a four-games-to-two series victory.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring with arguably the greatest goal he's ever scored in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the Oilers' first power play in the first period before Zach Hyman cashed in with his League-leading 14th goal of the postseason over half a period later off the dish from his captain to produce a 2-0 lead for the Blue & Orange through 20 minutes.

Evan Bouchard added two assists on Edmonton's opening two goals to pass Dallas' Miro Heiskanen for the fifth-most points by a defenceman in playoff history with his 27th helper, extending his points lead among defencemen in the playoffs to an uncatchable 27 points (6G, 21A).

But what can you say about Stuart Skinner? The Edmonton-born netminder stopped 34-of-35 shots from Dallas as they pressed hard over the final 40 minutes to keep their season alive, ultimately cutting into the Blue & Orange's lead with just over half the third period remaining, but the 25-year-old wouldn't be denied, stretching his unbeaten streak in elimination games over his young career to 3-0 and helping push his hometown team into their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006.

In addition to the power play going a perfect 2-for-2, the penalty kill continued its dominance by going 3-for-3 to extend its perfect streak to a new franchise record of 28 straight kills, including a crucial stop in the opening five minutes of the third period.

The Oilers earned their NHL-best eighth Clarence S. Campbell Bowl as champions of the Western Conference, but McDavid & the Oilers didn't lift the trophy as they posed with the hardware before celebrating with one another on the ice before exiting Rogers Place to raucous cheers from the crowd inside the building and around ICE DIstrict and Oil Country.

The Oilers will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, starting Saturday at FLA Live Arena down in Sunrise.