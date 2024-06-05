BLOG: Oilers aren't about to let Stanley Cup opportunity go to waste

EDMONTON, AB – Get ready to run the gauntlet that is the Stanley Cup Final.

For the Oilers' players who have been lucky enough to have been there before, and even win the whole thing in Corey Perry's case, it's all gas and no brakes to the final game unlike anything else they've experienced over their careers.

From the extra interviews and media attention off the ice to the heightened emotions and the pressure on it, thanks in large part to the experiences of Mattias Janmark, Mattias Ekholm, Adam Henrique and Corey Perry in the Oilers dressing room, there's a clear message being communicated to their teammates when it comes to putting everything on the line to lift Lord Stanley:

Manage those emotions and stay focused on the task at hand, because these opportunities don't come around every year.

"It's a lot of emotions involved, especially when you win the Conference Final and you get the trophy and whatnot with the hats and everything," said Mattias Janmark, who played in the 2020 Final with the Dallas Stars. "There's a lot of emotions involved."

Janmark was with the Stars during the bubble season at Rogers Place when they lost in the Final to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games, having been unable to experience the authentic feeling and vibe from making it this far with no fans in the building – or even outside for that matter.

That was until Sunday night, when the Swedish forward was driving home post-game and shared a special moment with his mom, who made the trip to Edmonton for the final rounds of the 2024 Playoffs and reminded him how special it is to be able to share this moment closely with family, friends and teammates.

"I have my mom here, so she was here for the last game and we drove home and she was pretty much filming the whole ride home saying she was going to remember it forever," he said. "So I think that part of it gets a little more special here. Whenever you go on a run like this, it's special wherever you are."