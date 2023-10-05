GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Flames 2

EDMONTON, AB - Winger Connor Brown scored a pair of goals and added an assist, while captain Connor McDavid recorded a four-point night in a dominant 7-2 victory for the Edmonton Oilers over the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

After McDavid notched his third tally of the preseason in the opening six minutes of the first period, the club's enigmatic leader provided the set-up on Brown's first goal in Blue & Orange that came off a one-timer almost two minutes later before the Flames made things interesting with quick strikes from Nikita Zadorov and Walker Duehr prior to the first intermission.

However, it would be all Edmonton the rest of the way, with the hosts recording five unanswered goals and outshooting Calgary 34-10 over the final 40 minutes after trailing 10-8 on the shot clock following the first period.

Centre Lane Pederson notched his first Oilers goal on a breakaway just two minutes into a three-goal middle frame for Edmonton that included tallies from Draisaitl and Brown before Evander Kane and Raphael Lavoie wrapped up a five-goal victory for the Blue & Orange with third-period markers.

The Oilers conclude their pre-season schedule on Friday night with a visit from the Seattle Kraken.