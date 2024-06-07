RELEASE: Oilers & Sportsnet announce 11-year broadcast partnership extension

On the brink of the Stanley Cup Final, Sportsnet and the Edmonton Oilers have a new agreement for Canada's number one sports network to continue as the team's exclusive regional broadcast partner

GettyImages-2150512091
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – On the brink of the Stanley Cup Final, Sportsnet and the Edmonton Oilers today announced a new agreement for Canada's number one sports network to continue as the team's exclusive regional broadcast partner for 11 more seasons.

In addition to the renewed regional broadcast rights through to 2035, Sportsnet is the national broadcast rights partner of the NHL in Canada, making it Canada's home of the Edmonton Oilers games on TV and via live stream on Sportsnet+.

"The NHL’s best fans deserve the best regional broadcasts, whether they are watching on television or streaming on their mobile devices," said Stew MacDonald, President and Chief Revenue Officer, OEG Sports & Entertainment. "We couldn’t be happier to continue our partnership with Sportsnet, which includes what we believe is the best regional broadcast play-by-play and analysis in hockey, along with leading-edge technology and constant innovation."

"The Edmonton Oilers have been a key part of Sportsnet’s programming for more than 25 years," said Greg Sansone, President, Sportsnet. "We look forward to continue building on this great partnership and delivering coverage to hockey fans across the region, and we thank the Oilers for trusting us with their regional broadcasts for 11 more years."

Fans across Canada can watch every game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final featuring the Edmonton Oilers vs. the Florida Panthers on Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ and CBC, beginning this Saturday, June 8.

News Feed

RELEASE: This is Oil Country 50/50 underway for Stanley Cup Final

BLOG: McDavid & Draisaitl prepared for physical Cup Final

BLOG: Oilers ready to roll on to Stanley Cup Final

BLOG: Oilers aren't about to let Stanley Cup opportunity go to waste

POST-GAME: Roloson manifests Skinner's Game 6 heroics

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Stars 1 (Game 6)

RELEASE: Oilers to play Panthers for 2024 Stanley Cup

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 6)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 6)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 6)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Stars 1 (Game 5)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Stars (Game 5)

BLOG: Nugent-Hopkins never far off from making an impact

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars (Game 5)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 5)

RELEASE: Oilers add Kalle Larsson as Senior Director of Player Development

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Stars 2 (Game 4)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 4)