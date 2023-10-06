BLOG: Ekholm staying present through injury recovery with his veteran presence

EDMONTON, AB – Despite a lack of any exhibition ice time this preseason, defenceman Mattias Ekholm is using his veteran presence to have an impact in the Oilers locker room as he works his way back into the lineup from a hip flexor injury.

Ekholm has yet to suit up this preseason with his Oilers teammates beyond practicing, with the Swedish blueliner participating in Friday’s morning skate despite confirming to the media at Rogers Place that he won’t be in the lineup for Edmonton’s exhibition finale against the Seattle Kraken.

Forward Ryan McLeod also remains out of the lineup on Friday with a lower-body ailment.

For the 33-year-old Ekholm, having an injury that’s taken this long to recover from is a new experience for him after completing the last 12 years of his NHL career with a healthy return rate of 740 NHL games.

But the Swede’s experience, along with having the extra runway of an eight-game pre-season schedule, is helping keep him grounded in his bid to return to full health in time for the start of the regular season.

“I'm trying to do the most I can with what I can do,” Ekholm said. “Obviously, I was out here today for a little bit just being around bodies, pucks and goalies and all that. It gets a little bit boring for sure [skating alone], and rehab isn't the most fun.

“You want to be out there obviously, but the situation is what the situation is… I’m just trying to lean on my experience of playing in this league, and I'm not too worried about that. I'm just worried about being pain-free.”