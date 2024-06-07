BRAR'S BOOK: Perry's Presence

It’s been 17 years since Corey Perry hoisted the Stanley Cup — for the first and only time during his NHL career.

A 22-year-old Perry achieved hockey’s ultimate goal surrounded by great leaders like Scott Niedermayer, Chris Pronger and Teemu Selanne. These weren’t hockey players he looked up to, but people he looked up to. A big difference in his words. Now in his 19th season, life has come full circle for Corey. He is a stoic and reliable leader in the Oilers dressing room in a quest for the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup.

“Corey’s been a great addition to our team,” shared Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch. “With his play, you know the ‘game within the game,’ those little things he does very well but I think his leadership has been his strongest part.

“You’ve got a player who’s pretty much gone through everything: Stanley Cup Finals, Stanley Cup championships. He’s been another piece to our team adding that leadership aspect. We’ve got a lot of that in that room but I think he just adds a little bit more of it just having that success that he has.”

“It’s been a long 17 years,” Perry shared with a smile. “A lot of miles on the body and a lot of ups and downs. Every day you wake up and come to the rink, it’s a happy day.”

From the outside, Perry’s infectious positivity was tested when he was pulled from the lineup when the team needed a different look for Game 6 versus Vancouver on home ice. Knoblauch had to make the “tough decision” of pulling Perry from the lineup, yet in conversations with Oilers players, ‘Pers’ remained a great teammate and presence.

“Every single day the sun comes up, it might not be shining but it’s up,” Perry shared when asked about his mindset when pulled from the lineup. “It’s a new day and another opportunity to plug away. You never want to be pulled from the lineup. Over my career, I can remember every single time I’ve come out of the lineup. That’s not easy, but it’s for the greater good of the team.

“I just wanted to work out and come to the rink with a smile on my face. Just be the same person. You don’t change, you don’t sulk, you don’t walk around like it’s the end of the world. You will have the opportunity to get your number called again and make a difference on the ice. When I got back (into the lineup), I was ready to play.”

Perry got the tap for Game 4 against Dallas as the Oilers trailed 2-1 in the Western Conference Final. He factored in on the icebreaker with an assist. It was a storybook script that only Zach Hyman could write.