POST-GAME: Connor connection on display in Battle of Alberta blowout

EDMONTON, AB – Their chemistry is a little Erie.

Oilers fans got a glimpse of the Connor connection on Wednesday night at Rogers Place as namesakes McDavid and Brown rekindled some of the magic from their major junior days with the OHL's Otters by combining for seven points in a 7-2 blowout win over the Calgary Flames in the team's penultimate pre-season dress rehearsal.

Rather appropriately, the captain set up the newcomer for his first two goals in an Oilers uniform and added one of his own as well as another assist for a four-point performance. Brown also had an assist for a three-point night.

After the victory, Brown was asked if playing with McDavid was as fun as he remembered it to be from their Erie tenures when he scored 73 goals and 124 assists for 197 points in 131 games during their two seasons together (2012-14).

"It might be more fun," he laughed. "He's everywhere, and when he's on his game like that, he's got the puck on a string and it's fun to be out there with him."