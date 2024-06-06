BLOG: Oilers ready to roll on to Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, AB – All freshened up for the Stanley Cup Final.
The Edmonton Oilers have fought their way through three tightly packed and demanding series against Los Angeles, Vancouver and Dallas over 18 games, 12 victories and 44 total days spent in the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far to arrive at the precipice of competing for the club's sixth Stanley Cup championship only four wins away from lifting the game's holy grail.
Thankfully for the Blue & Orange, the Sunday-to-Saturday gap in the schedule between the Third Round and the Final of the Stanley Cup Playoffs came almost precisely when they needed it, offering the team's players, coaches – and even fans – a chance to rest and recuperate before getting back to work at practice on Wednesday in preparation of taking care of business one last time in 2024 in the Cup Final.
“I think all of us are feeling really fresh right now,” Stuart Skinner said following Wednesday’s practice at the Downtown Community Arena in ICE District.