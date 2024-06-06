BLOG: Oilers ready to roll on to Stanley Cup Final

The Oilers have accepted the rest that’s being given to them this week before hitting the ice for the team's first – and only – full-team practice ahead of making the nearly 4,100-kilometre one-way trip to Sunrise, FL for Games 1 & 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

After dispatching the Los Angeles Kings in five games during the First Round, Edmonton’s players and coaching staff were able to recharge over seven days between their Game 5 victory on home ice over the Kings and Game 1 of the Second Round against Vancouver. That extra time paid off in the long run, as the Oilers were about to begin a run of 26 days playing nearly every other day en route to earning their place in the Stanley Cup Final.

The only exception to that was the two full days in between Round 2 & Round 3, but on both those days, the Blue & Orange were boarding flights either back to Edmonton for 24 hours or to Dallas to begin what would become a six-game victory over the Stars in the Western Conference Final.

Following their Game 6 win at Rogers Place, the Oilers had a full day off Monday before coming into the rink on Tuesday to carry out media availabilities and engage in team meetings to discuss how the next week is going to play out off the ice – with media and travel being two of of the major focal points of going to the Final.

But all that goes dark once the Blue & Orange step onto the ice for Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6:00 pm MT.

“We had a meeting yesterday and we talked about just what to expect,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “There’s more time for the media and obviously the travel. We went over all the logistics, and for us, we have to control what we can and can't get distracted by what's going on away from the game, or even what Florida is doing. We have to focus on how we're playing and what we need to be doing, and that's it. If we can limit the distractions as much as possible, then we should be okay.”