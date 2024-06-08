PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goaltender for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Florida on Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena

GettyImages-2156523537
By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

SUNRISE, FL – The Oilers are expected to ice a bit of a different forward group in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final compared to the crew that suited up for last Sunday's Game 6 win over the Dallas Stars and secured the Western Conference championship.

Based on Friday's full practice at Amerant Bank Arena, Edmonton's top line of Connor McDavid between Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will stay together to start against the Florida Panthers, but the other three trios appeared to be shuffled.

With Warren Foegele expected to play for the first time since Game 3 vs. Dallas, Ryan McLeod will be his centreman with Corey Perry on the right side, while Leon Draisaitl will be flanked by Evander Kane and Dylan Holloway. Mattias Janmark, Adam Henrique and Connor Brown are expected to make up the final forward line.

"You dream about this as a kid, playing in these moments," Foegele said of his anticipated return.

On the back end, Philip Broberg is projected to continue to play after suiting up for the final three games of the Conference Final, taking line rushes with Brett Kulak as his partner on Friday.

Stuart Skinner will start between the pipes for the Oilers after posting a .922 save percentage and 1.91 goals-against average in the 4-2 series victory over the Stars last round.

Warren talks during Stanley Cup Final Media Day on Friday

View the Oilers projected lineup for Game 1 vs. Florida:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Holloway
Foegele - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Henrique - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Broberg - Kulak

Skinner
Pickard

