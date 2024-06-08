PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

SUNRISE, FL – The Oilers are expected to ice a bit of a different forward group in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final compared to the crew that suited up for last Sunday's Game 6 win over the Dallas Stars and secured the Western Conference championship.

Based on Friday's full practice at Amerant Bank Arena, Edmonton's top line of Connor McDavid between Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will stay together to start against the Florida Panthers, but the other three trios appeared to be shuffled.

With Warren Foegele expected to play for the first time since Game 3 vs. Dallas, Ryan McLeod will be his centreman with Corey Perry on the right side, while Leon Draisaitl will be flanked by Evander Kane and Dylan Holloway. Mattias Janmark, Adam Henrique and Connor Brown are expected to make up the final forward line.

"You dream about this as a kid, playing in these moments," Foegele said of his anticipated return.

On the back end, Philip Broberg is projected to continue to play after suiting up for the final three games of the Conference Final, taking line rushes with Brett Kulak as his partner on Friday.

Stuart Skinner will start between the pipes for the Oilers after posting a .922 save percentage and 1.91 goals-against average in the 4-2 series victory over the Stars last round.