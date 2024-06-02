PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 6)

EDMONTON, AB – Following Sunday morning's optional skate and media availabilities, the Oilers have only one potential change to make to their lineup for Game 6 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place.

The swap will likely come on the fourth line, where Derek Ryan is projected to play centre in place of forward Sam Carrick. Even though the veteran forward didn't suit up in Game 5, Ryan was still doing his part as a locker-room leader before the game and will get his chance to jump back in tonight to make an impact on the ice.

"I know Derek Ryan didn't play last game, but he took warm-up, and I know he said some things to the team before the game started," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "And not only him, but everybody. I think everyone just knows what's at stake right now."

Knoblauch said he believed that Corey Perry would be good to go tonight despite appearing to injure his shoulder during the first period of Friday's Game 5 victory over Dallas, taking a hard hit from centre Joe Pavelski before going down the tunnel and missing the rest of the first period.

The 38-year-old returned to the bench for 40 minutes and finished with 11:44 in ice time in the 3-1 win, pushing Dallas to the brink of elimination and leaving Edmonton one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final.