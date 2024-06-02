PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 6)

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goaltender for Game 6 of the Western Conference Final against the Stars on Sunday night at Rogers Place

Dallas Stars v Edmonton Oilers - Game Four

© 2024 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Following Sunday morning's optional skate and media availabilities, the Oilers have only one potential change to make to their lineup for Game 6 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place.

The swap will likely come on the fourth line, where Derek Ryan is projected to play centre in place of forward Sam Carrick. Even though the veteran forward didn't suit up in Game 5, Ryan was still doing his part as a locker-room leader before the game and will get his chance to jump back in tonight to make an impact on the ice.

"I know Derek Ryan didn't play last game, but he took warm-up, and I know he said some things to the team before the game started," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "And not only him, but everybody. I think everyone just knows what's at stake right now."

Knoblauch said he believed that Corey Perry would be good to go tonight despite appearing to injure his shoulder during the first period of Friday's Game 5 victory over Dallas, taking a hard hit from centre Joe Pavelski before going down the tunnel and missing the rest of the first period.

The 38-year-old returned to the bench for 40 minutes and finished with 11:44 in ice time in the 3-1 win, pushing Dallas to the brink of elimination and leaving Edmonton one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Kris speaks to the media from Rogers Place on Sunday morning

Defenceman Darnell Nurse says he's seen an even-keeled group inside the Oilers dressing room all playoffs that's been focused on the next game and not getting ahead of itself, helping keep emotions in check while believing in the ability they have in the locker room to get the job done.

Sunday night will be a massive test of that resolve with the opportunity against one of the best road teams during the playoffs in the Stars (6-2) in a home elimination game to book your ticket to Sunrise, FL to face the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup.

"It's kind of just been the the tone of the group throughout the playoffs here. Just staying calm and taking each day as it comes," Nurse said.

"I think the biggest thing with our group is we've been focused on the process and just trying to play our game. The results will take care of themselves, but what we've got to do is take care of the day-to-day and what we do out there on the ice – playing our system the right way, carrying ourselves the right way – and there's a lot of belief in this group. That's where that calm comes from."

View the Oilers Projected Lineup For Game 6 vs. Dallas below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
McLeod - Draisaitl - Perry
Kane - Henrique - Holloway
Janmark - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Kulak
Broberg - Ceci

Skinner
Pickard

