BLOG: McDavid & Draisaitl prepared for physical Cup Final

SUNRISE, FL – Of course it’s going to be physical – it’s the Stanley Cup Final.

Combine the intensity of playing in the NHL championship series with the fact that their opponents lead the playoffs in hits and penalty minutes and the Oilers are bracing for impact as they prepare to square off against the Florida Panthers.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl – who have combined for 59 points in 18 games so far in the playoffs – were asked Wednesday after practice about the Eastern Conference champions' physical style of play and how it affects the way they're preparing for the series that gets going Saturday in Sunrise.

"It's the playoffs, it's the finals, I would expect physicality no matter who you're playing," McDavid said. "Florida plays a fast game, in your face and aggressive, but I don't think it changes anything for us."

"We can be a physical team too," Draisaitl echoed. "Obviously we like to play with the puck, but we're certainly not intimidated by physicality. We've handled it well in the Vancouver series, handled it well in the L.A. series. Dallas was a little bit different, but we're a good enough team. We've got enough guys that know how to play that type of way as well. We'll be ready to go."