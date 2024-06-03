RELEASE: Oilers to play Panthers for 2024 Stanley Cup

Edmonton will face Florida in the championship round starting Saturday in Sunrise with home game tickets available Wednesday at noon

GettyImages-1853394472
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Florida Panthers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final after defeating the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday.

The Oilers eliminated the Central Division winners with a 2-1 decision on the strength of power-play goals from Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, as well as 34 saves from Stuart Skinner.

The Panthers swept the two-game season series against Edmonton, but the teams have not played since Dec. 16 at Rogers Place when Florida posted a 5-1 victory.

Following that defeat, the Oilers had a 36-13-5 record to conclude the season, tying them with the Carolina Hurricanes for the most points and wins in the NHL.

Here is the schedule for the Stanley Cup Final:

  • GAME 1 @FLA – Saturday, June 8, 6pm MT
  • GAME 2 @FLA – Monday, June 10, 6pm MT
  • GAME 3 @EDM – Thursday, June 13, 6pm MT
  • GAME 4 @EDM – Saturday, June 15, 6pm MT
  • GAME 5 @FLA – Tuesday, June 18, 6pm MT
  • GAME 6 @EDM – Friday, June 21, 6pm MT
  • GAME 7 @FLA – Monday, June 24, 6pm MT

Home game tickets will be available Wednesday, June 5 at 12pm MT at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

Watch the recap of Sunday's series-clinching Oilers win over Dallas

