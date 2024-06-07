BLOG: Foegele fired up for potential return to lineup

SUNRISE, FL – Warren Foegele was all smiles Friday – and for good reason.

Based on the forward lines deployed during Oilers practice at Amerant Bank Arena, the winger is likely to be making his return to the lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final vs. the Florida Panthers after sitting out since Game 3 of last round against the Dallas Stars.

Neither the player nor Head Coach Kris Knoblauch officially confirmed Foegele would be slotting back in on Saturday, but the 28-year-old said he is fully prepared when called upon.

"It's super exciting, right?" Foegele said Friday during Stanley Cup Final Media Day. "You dream about this as a kid, playing in these moments, especially the Stanley Cup. Whatever the case is, I'm ready."

Knoblauch said earlier in the week Foegele will return at some point during the Cup Final and doubled down on that statement on Friday.

"Whether he comes in game one or game whatever, we'll see him sometime in the lineup," he said.