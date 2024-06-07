BLOG: Foegele fired up for potential return to lineup

The Oilers winger has not played since Game 3 against Dallas but skated on a line with McLeod and Perry during Friday's Stanley Cup Final Media Day practice

By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

SUNRISE, FL – Warren Foegele was all smiles Friday – and for good reason.

Based on the forward lines deployed during Oilers practice at Amerant Bank Arena, the winger is likely to be making his return to the lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final vs. the Florida Panthers after sitting out since Game 3 of last round against the Dallas Stars.

Neither the player nor Head Coach Kris Knoblauch officially confirmed Foegele would be slotting back in on Saturday, but the 28-year-old said he is fully prepared when called upon.

"It's super exciting, right?" Foegele said Friday during Stanley Cup Final Media Day. "You dream about this as a kid, playing in these moments, especially the Stanley Cup. Whatever the case is, I'm ready."

Knoblauch said earlier in the week Foegele will return at some point during the Cup Final and doubled down on that statement on Friday.

"Whether he comes in game one or game whatever, we'll see him sometime in the lineup," he said.

Warren talks during Stanley Cup Final Media Day on Friday

During Friday's skate, Foegele took line rushes on the left side of Ryan McLeod, with Corey Perry manning the right wing. He said he's looking forward to doing a better job managing the puck in his seemingly imminent return.

"The biggest thing for me is holding on to pucks and making better decisions in the O-zone with it," Foegele said. "I think I bring a lot of speed and being tenacious, and those are things that I have been doing, but for me to stay in, it's definitely holding on and making better decisions with the puck."

The Markham, Ont. native played all 82 games for the Oilers during the regular season and scored 20 goals with 21 assists. Foegele has found the back of the net once with a pair of helpers in 15 playoff appearances, but Coach Knoblauch is confident he can regain his earlier form.

Foegele finds the empty net to round out the Game 1 victory

"What he provides us with is a little bit of offence, scoring 20 goals this season and 40-plus points," the bench boss said. "Also just another guy who adds some more speed to our team. We took him out of the lineup, which wasn't easy for us to do after the year he had, but it's nice to have the opportunity to put him back in."

Whether it's been Perry or McLeod or Adam Henrique or Connor Brown, the Oilers have enjoyed fruitful results when slotting forwards back in the lineup after an absence, and Foegele looks to continue that trend.

"Whenever you're sitting out, you're just so eager to get back in," he said. "Wherever you're slotted in the lineup, I don't really think it matters, especially in this moment. You're just trying to do your job and the goal is to win the Cup."

