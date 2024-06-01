GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Stars 1 (Game 5)

Nugent-Hopkins scores twice & Broberg records his first playoff goal on Friday in a 3-1 victory over the Stars in Game 5 that leaves the Oilers one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars - Game Five

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

DALLAS, TX – One more win, and you're in the Stanley Cup Final.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded a pair of goals on the power play, while defenceman Philip Proberg potted his first career playoff goal on Friday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, leading the Oilers to a 3-1 victory over the Stars at American Airlines Center that leaves them one win away from punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

"This probably was our best 60-minute effort, and we're going to need more of that because we're going back for Game 6 and they're a very good team on the road," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We've treated this game the same as last game – a must-win game – and Game 6 will be a must-win game for us."

The Oilers ended an 0-for-6 streak with the man advantage in the series after Nugent-Hopkins collected his fifth and sixth goals of the playoffs to build his team out to a two-goal lead in the second period, with Evan Bouchard pitching in with helpers on both markers to grow his playoff-leading point total among defencemen to 25 points (6G, 19A) in 17 post-season games.

Broberg buried his first goal in the postseason 4:03 after Nugent-Hopkins nabbed his second during the middle frame, ripping a slapshot through traffic and off the far post to extend Edmonton's advantage to three with a goal in 12:40 of ice time on Friday – including crucial penalty-kill time with Brett Kulak in the penalty box during the third period.

"Amazing," Connor McDavid described. "Obviously, a big goal, but not only that, he was skating everywhere and skating pucks out of his own. It could've been a one-man breakout at times,  and that's what he needs to do to be successful. His legs are a gift and he's got to use them."

Stuart Skinner stopped 19 of 20 shots, including a few high-danger chances in the final frame, to backstop the Oilers to the Game 5 win behind a confident performance between the pipes from the netminder.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Adam Henrique and Evander Kane each produced helpers in the victory that gives Edmonton a 3-2 lead in the series over Dallas, along with the opportunity on Sunday night to close out the series and move on to face either the Florida Panthers or the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Final.

"It's going to take our best effort. It's four wins for a reason," McDavid said. "It's tough to get any wins in the playoffs, let alone four against the same team, so they're a great group over there. They're going to respond and it's going to take our best effort."

Game 6 will be at Rogers Place at 6:00 pm MT on Sunday.

Watch the recap of the Oilers victory in Game 5 on Friday night

FIRST PERIOD

The only guarantee for Game 5 was that one of these teams would pull to within one victory of reaching the Stanley Cup Final. That was for certain.

Nothing else was set in stone with how we've seen momentum flip-flop in every direction during this Third Round series, but the Oilers felt like it was on their side after stunning the Stars with five unanswered goals to complete the comeback in their 5-2 victory earlier in the week before commanding the game tonight.

"Everyone talks about momentum in a series. It shifts from game to game," McDavid said. "We were able to put together two good games, and that's all it is. We put ourselves in an opportunity heading home to win a big game, but that's all. We've got a lot of work to do."

The unpredictability we’ve seen over the first four – now five – games of this Western Conference Final extended to the power play of both the Stars and the Oilers, who between the two of them hadn't been able to record a power-play goal in this series until Nugent-Hopkins nabbed the first of two on Friday.

Nugent-Hopkins flips home a PP rebound from his backhand

The Oilers were 0-for-6 on the power play in the series before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins broke Edmonton’s scoreless streak with the man advantage and his own goal drought against Dallas in the playoffs with the opening goal that came near the three-quarter mark of the period with defenceman Ryan Suter in the box for roughing.

"The power play was better," McDavid said. "I said earlier that it needed to be a factor and it certainly was today. I thought we got a little bit unlucky the other night, but we found a way to contribute."

McDavid drew the initial penalty against Suter and was inside the left circle when he fed Evan Bouchard at the top of the circles for a Bouch Bomb that was blocked by a sliding Chris Tanev, leading to the puck redirecting into the area of Nugent-Hopkins to stab at the puck with a backhand before it ended up fluttering past netminder Jake Oettinger inside the near post of to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead.

Nugent-Hopkins would later contribute to Edmonton’s 24th consecutive penalty kill on a too-many-men call in the late stages of the opening frame, which is just one shy of the franchise record that would ultimately be equalled early in the second period.

McDavid’s assist was his 104th post-season point, moving him past Assistant Coach Paul Coffey for the fifth-most in franchise history and his league-leading 29th point.

Bouchard’s break-out postseason continued with another assist, extending his sizeable lead in the playoff scoring race amongst defencemen to eight points ahead of Dallas blueliner Miro Heiskanen with his 18th assist and eighth goal.

Connor speaks to the media after Friday's Game 5 victory

SECOND PERIOD

The heartbeat of this Oilers team just keeps beating on, and on, and on.

"He gets asked to do so much on this team, whether it's on the kill or taking big draws on the kill. He has a big responsibility on the power play," McDavid added post-game about the impact of Nugent-Hopkins. "He's asked to do everything and he just always delivers, and tonight he was big. He was awesome."

Mattias Ekholm characterized Nugent-Hopkins as just that during morning media availabilities on Friday, and the longest-tenured Oiler got back on the scoresheet early in the middle frame to finish off another power-play goal for the Blue & Orange and dispel any potential rumours about their world-beating power play’s demise.

After the Stars cleared the puck from the defensive-zone faceoff that followed Miro Heiskanen’s delay-of-game penalty, Bouchard went back to retrieve the puck and throw a full-length pass up the ice to Leon Draisaitl along the blueline near the Oilers’ bench. The German tossed a backhand across to Nugent-Hopkins, who was alone at the top of the slot to accept the pass and walk in before placing his shot off the post to Oettinger’s glove side and having it nestle inside the twine to make it 2-0 for Edmonton with his second tally of the night.

Nugent-Hopkins now has three multi-goal performances in the playoffs for his career after recording two during the 2022, while his six post-season goals this campaign match his career-high from the same year.

Nugent-Hopkins goes low glove for his second PPG of the game

Philip Broberg might’ve not expected to see the ice in this series before he was inserted onto the blueline to start Game 4 on Wednesday, and he might not be leaving for a while after Friday night.

"Obviously I want to get in, and it was nice to get in the lineup and get a feeling of the playoffs," he said. "So it was fun."

The young Swedish defenceman notched the first playoff goal of his career just over four minutes after the Oilers doubled their lead through Nugent-Hopkins when Adam Henrique pushed the puck up to him at the blueline off an offensive-zone faceoff to uncork a heavy clapper that Oettinger struggled to track through the melee of bodies before it struck the far post and went in to make it 3-0 for the Oilers.

"I was just trying to get it on that, and it was nice to see it go," Broberg said.

"I'm trying to play my game, and I want to make plays out there and make tape-to-tape passes. Sometimes, it doesn't work out and you just kind of keep your head high and do your best out there."

The largest celebration for the Swede's goal didn't even look to occur on the ice; instead, his fellow countryman eas elated on the Oilers' bench, jumping up and down while screaming in excitement to his teammates after being fired up by his countryman's first goal in the playoffs that came at a big time in the game.

"Ekholm is great," Broberg said. "He's a leader for this group and helps me because he's a Swede as well. But he's great towards me in the locker room."

Broberg's blast from the point finds the top corner on Oettinger

THIRD PERIOD

The Oilers would see the victory through to pull ahead 3-2 in the series, and it was all thanks to Skinner's nine saves in the final frame and his teammates' commitment to defending even though the Stars would pull a goal back with under six minutes left.

Skinner kept his shutout intact when he stood up Logan Stankoven with a crucial stop three-and-a-half minutes into the third period. Two minutes later, the Oilers netminder anticipated a cross-crease pass from Wyatt Johnston that Matt Duchene deflected quickly on goal before it was pushed away by the goalie's chest protector, keeping Edmonton's lead to three.

The Edmonton product came up clutch again on his fellow city native in forward Sam Steel, who opened up for a one-timer in the slot that was turned aside with a quick reaction save from Skinner as the clock rolled over into the final 11 minutes of Game 5.

The shutout, unfortunately, wouldn't last for Skinner after he was beaten on an unkind deflection from Wyatt Johnston, who took a low shot from Thomas Harley and elevated it into the top corner with the toe of his stick to make it 3-1 with 5:41 left in the third period.

Edmonton's skaters fought heroically alongside their netminder the rest of the way to clear pucks, block shots and turn away any dangerous possession the Stars had in the final minutes – including when they pulled Oettinger for the extra attacker to no avail.

With a 3-1 victory, the Oilers linger only one victory away from reaching their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006, but the job needs to be done on Sunday night in Oil Country when Game 6 goes down at Rogers Place.

"I thought it was as close as it's been [to 60 minutes] in a long time," McDavid said. "I thought right from start to finish, we were dialled in on every detail. There was a lot to like from today."

Philip addresses the media after scoring his first playoff goal

