GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Stars 1 (Game 5)

DALLAS, TX – One more win, and you're in the Stanley Cup Final.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded a pair of goals on the power play, while defenceman Philip Proberg potted his first career playoff goal on Friday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, leading the Oilers to a 3-1 victory over the Stars at American Airlines Center that leaves them one win away from punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

"This probably was our best 60-minute effort, and we're going to need more of that because we're going back for Game 6 and they're a very good team on the road," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We've treated this game the same as last game – a must-win game – and Game 6 will be a must-win game for us."

The Oilers ended an 0-for-6 streak with the man advantage in the series after Nugent-Hopkins collected his fifth and sixth goals of the playoffs to build his team out to a two-goal lead in the second period, with Evan Bouchard pitching in with helpers on both markers to grow his playoff-leading point total among defencemen to 25 points (6G, 19A) in 17 post-season games.

Broberg buried his first goal in the postseason 4:03 after Nugent-Hopkins nabbed his second during the middle frame, ripping a slapshot through traffic and off the far post to extend Edmonton's advantage to three with a goal in 12:40 of ice time on Friday – including crucial penalty-kill time with Brett Kulak in the penalty box during the third period.

"Amazing," Connor McDavid described. "Obviously, a big goal, but not only that, he was skating everywhere and skating pucks out of his own. It could've been a one-man breakout at times, and that's what he needs to do to be successful. His legs are a gift and he's got to use them."

Stuart Skinner stopped 19 of 20 shots, including a few high-danger chances in the final frame, to backstop the Oilers to the Game 5 win behind a confident performance between the pipes from the netminder.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Adam Henrique and Evander Kane each produced helpers in the victory that gives Edmonton a 3-2 lead in the series over Dallas, along with the opportunity on Sunday night to close out the series and move on to face either the Florida Panthers or the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Final.

"It's going to take our best effort. It's four wins for a reason," McDavid said. "It's tough to get any wins in the playoffs, let alone four against the same team, so they're a great group over there. They're going to respond and it's going to take our best effort."

Game 6 will be at Rogers Place at 6:00 pm MT on Sunday.