RELEASE: This is Oil Country 50/50 underway for Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers "This is Oil Country" Playoffs 50/50 raffle in support of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) is now live for the Stanley Cup Final. The first multi-day raffle of the Stanley Cup Final will run until 11:00 PM following Game 4. The current raffle will feature more than 20 early-bird prizes, including Stanley Cup Final tickets, signed merchandise, gift cards and two Ford Maverick vehicles.

This year alone, the EOCF partnered with 50 organizations on a variety of campaigns, supporting Albertans battling cancer, kids with critical illnesses, animal shelters, military personnel, first responders, food security and much more. With the help of the EOCF, organizations can provide critical resources that will enrich the lives of countless individuals across Oil Country.

During the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the EOCF has amplified its impact through the Oilers 50/50 program. With an outpouring of support from fans, the Foundation has been able to bolster various local charities and community initiatives.

"The Oilers Playoffs 50/50 continues to record some of the highest jackpots ever seen in professional sports, showcasing the dedication and generosity of Albertans and making a significant impact on children, families and communities in need across Oil Country," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF.

"The passion and generosity of the best fans in hockey have been on full display this playoff run with numerous multi-million-dollar jackpots supporting some of the most impactful charitable organizations in Alberta. Proceeds from the Stanley Cup Final 50/50 raffles will support the EOCF in their mission to support vulnerable communities, step up in times of need and grow the game of hockey – while showcasing the unmatched community spirit of Oil Country to the rest of the world."

This year's Oilers Playoff Bonus Raffle includes an option to purchase a $20 Playoff Bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 26 – after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The current Oilers Playoff Bonus jackpot is more than $3.4 million.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Boston Pizza and a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta.

Oilers Playoffs 50/50 tickets can be purchased at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.