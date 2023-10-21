PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets

The Oilers are coming off a 4-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday and hope to put in a more consistent effort similar to Tuesday’s six-goal victory in Nashville where they felt they’d turned a corner.
Edmonton was limited to only 23 shots and one goal from Zach Hyman after getting thoroughly outworked by a blue-collar Philadelphia side that played to the typical demanding standard of head coach John Tortorella.
Inside the Oilers locker room, the defeat proved to the coaches and players that they’re still searching for their game despite experiencing some positive growth.
“I just think we haven't found our recipe for a full 60 [minutes],” winger Zach Hyman said. “I think there’s been there bits and pieces and that starts with work. But I think that includes pace, speed, skill and holding on to pucks and making little plays. We've been a little disconnected in certain areas and I think that can easily be cleaned up by our group.”
The group understands that with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and a roster that's gone to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in back-to-back seasons, a lot of nights they'll be getting their opponents' best games.
Hyman has first-hand knowledge of that concept from his days with the Toronto Maple Leafs, when they played the Dynamic Duo and the Oilers nine times in the all-Canadian North Division during the shortened 2020-21 season. When Hyman lined up against them, he always looked like one of their most influential players.