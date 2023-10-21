PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets

EDMONTON, AB – A strong sense of trust and self-confidence in the locker room is keeping the Edmonton Oilers level-headed despite their tempered start to the 2023-24 NHL season.

“If I was concerned four games into a season, or worried that it's all over, what kind of trust do I have in my team and the group that we have here?” defenceman Darnell Nurse said.

“It's a special group. We know we're capable of more than how we’ve played so far.”

But as the Blue & Orange enter the fifth game of their young campaign against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night – not a lengthy time stamp by any margin, but a notable amount nonetheless – they understand that elevating their work rate is the only answer for fixing their 1-3-0 record that’s been the result of inconsistencies in their work rate over their opening four games.

“With that said, we could talk about it all we want, but we just have to come out and play,” Nurse added.

“I'm not worried. I’m excited about the amount of hockey that we have left, excited to go out there and play this group, and it starts with one good game tomorrow.”