PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets

The Oilers will try to build consistency in their game on Saturday when they host the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Hockey Night in Canada at 8:00 pm MT

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night at Rogers Place on Hockey Night in Canada.

You can watch the game live on Sportsnet & CBC beginning at 8:00 pm MT, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Zach speaks following the Oilers practice on Friday afternoon

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets

EDMONTON, AB – A strong sense of trust and self-confidence in the locker room is keeping the Edmonton Oilers level-headed despite their tempered start to the 2023-24 NHL season.

“If I was concerned four games into a season, or worried that it's all over, what kind of trust do I have in my team and the group that we have here?” defenceman Darnell Nurse said.

“It's a special group. We know we're capable of more than how we’ve played so far.”

But as the Blue & Orange enter the fifth game of their young campaign against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night – not a lengthy time stamp by any margin, but a notable amount nonetheless – they understand that elevating their work rate is the only answer for fixing their 1-3-0 record that’s been the result of inconsistencies in their work rate over their opening four games.

“With that said, we could talk about it all we want, but we just have to come out and play,” Nurse added.

“I'm not worried. I’m excited about the amount of hockey that we have left, excited to go out there and play this group, and it starts with one good game tomorrow.”

Darnell takes questions from the media on Friday afternoon

The Oilers are coming off a 4-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday and hope to put in a more consistent effort similar to Tuesday’s six-goal victory in Nashville where they felt they’d turned a corner.

Edmonton was limited to only 23 shots and one goal from Zach Hyman after getting thoroughly outworked by a blue-collar Philadelphia side that played to the typical demanding standard of head coach John Tortorella.

Inside the Oilers locker room, the defeat proved to the coaches and players that they’re still searching for their game despite experiencing some positive growth.

“I just think we haven't found our recipe for a full 60 [minutes],” winger Zach Hyman said. “I think there’s been there bits and pieces and that starts with work. But I think that includes pace, speed, skill and holding on to pucks and making little plays. We've been a little disconnected in certain areas and I think that can easily be cleaned up by our group.”

The group understands that with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and a roster that's gone to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in back-to-back seasons, a lot of nights they'll be getting their opponents' best games.

Hyman has first-hand knowledge of that concept from his days with the Toronto Maple Leafs, when they played the Dynamic Duo and the Oilers nine times in the all-Canadian North Division during the shortened 2020-21 season. When Hyman lined up against them, he always looked like one of their most influential players.

Jay speaks following the Oilers practice on Friday afternoon

"We have two best players in the world, so I know when I would play against them, it would be a game that I would get up for," he said. "I think with our team that we have, as well and what we've done in the playoffs and the expectations being very high, teams are well aware when they play against us. I think it doesn't matter who you play against in this league – everybody's a really good team now and everybody wants to win, especially early in the year."

"It doesn't matter who you're playing against. A lot of times, it's matching that compete level and then having a little higher sense of execution. We haven't done it," Hyman added. "For us, we've got to get to that level."

"We can dwell on the past, dwell on the start so far, but it's as simple as just coming out and having one good game."

