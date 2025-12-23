RELEASE: Feeding Oil Country 50/50 raffle underway

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced the launch of their Feeding Oil Country 50/50 raffle running from now until December 31. This raffle will support kids and families facing food insecurity this holiday season through Food Banks Alberta, Edmonton's Food Bank and Second Harvest.

"This holiday season, we are partnering with Food Banks Alberta, Edmonton's Food Bank and Second Harvest to help address the growing food insecurity across Oil Country," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "With need at an all-time high, your support will help ensure families have warm meals, children receive the nutrition they need and surplus food is redirected to those who need it most."

Food Banks Alberta supports food banks across the province, addressing the growing challenges of food insecurity and hunger.

"Food Banks Alberta's mission is to address food insecurity by bringing together members, stakeholders, and community partners to share food, funding, resources, and best practices," said Shawna Bissell, Executive Director, Food Banks Alberta. "From large urban centres to small, rural, and remote locations throughout Oil Country, food banks support the health and wellness of all Albertans in need with compassion and dignity."

Edmonton's Food Bank is dedicated to relieving hunger today and preventing hunger tomorrow by providing food to families and children in need through its hamper programs, and by partnering with soup kitchens, shelters, schools and other community organizations.

"We are excited to be selected as the Edmonton Oilers 50/50 beneficiary," said Tamisan Bencz-Knight with Edmonton's Food Bank. "This contribution strengthens our ability to purchase core food items including eggs, milk, pasta, and other staples which ensure individuals and families have access to nutritious, reliable meals. As demand for our services continues to climb, this support will play a critical role in shaping our capacity and preparedness heading into the new year. Thank you to every fan who participates!"

Second Harvest works in partnership with food businesses throughout the supply chain to ensure surplus food is redirected to non-profit organizations serving communities in every province and territory.

"We're grateful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and every Oilers fan who stands with us in tackling food waste and hunger," said Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest. "Communities in Alberta rely on rescued food every day, and support from the 50/50 ensures we can deliver even more – keeping healthy food out of landfills and redirecting it to the people who need it most."

The Feeding Oil Country 50/50 raffle features 70 prizes, including premium Oilers tickets, signed, game-used stick and gloves from Leon Draisaitl, 250,000 Aeroplan points, Samsung S25s and more.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Century Casino, plus a $25 sports bet and a $25 casino games credit from Play Alberta.

In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the Holiday Bonus raffle running until December 31.

The EOCF has also launched its new Pick to Win game, offering fans another exciting way to win massive prizes – including a progressive jackpot, an Oilers suite experience, a Ford Bronco and more – while supporting the Foundation's mission to help more kids, more families and more Oil Country communities in need.

To purchase 50/50 tickets and learn more about Pick to Win, go to EdmontonOilers.com/5050.