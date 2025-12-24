GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 1

EDMONTON, AB – Happy Holidays, Oil Country.

The goals were snowing down for the Edmonton Oilers in the Battle of Alberta, with Leon Draisaitl recording the hat-trick and Connor McDavid posting an incredible five assists on Tuesday night in a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place in the final game before the start of the holiday break.

"You look at the way the team's rolling right now and winning a lot more games, it starts with those two, and they're playing extremely well," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "For three or four weeks, they've been really rolling, and those two are head and shoulders above everyone else."

Draisaitl hadn't scored in nine games, but broke out in a big way despite having nine assists over his previous four games by recording his ninth-career regular-season hat-trick, pushing his own point streak to five with three goals and nine assists over that span to reach 20 goals on the campaign.

"Of course, I was never really in a panic mode because I didn't score in six, seven of however many games it was, but I felt like I had looks," Draisaitl said. "I felt like the other parts of my games were there, and they were good, so I think it was just a matter of time for it to bounce in."

The German surpassed Glenn Anderson for the third-most goals in Oilers' franchise history with his 416th, 417th and 418th career tallies in the victory.

McDavid factored in on every one of Edmonton's goals to post his 12th-career regular-season game with five or more points, extending his masterful point streak to 11 games, totalling 12 goals and 19 assists, to lead the NHL in scoring with 67 points (23G, 44A) through 38 games entering the holidays.