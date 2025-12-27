PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames

CALGARY, AB – Back at it with another Battle -- this time down south.

After winning their first festive fixture 5-1 over the Calgary Flames this past Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers will rematch their provincial rivals in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome to start a two-game road trip coming out of the holiday break.

The Oilers went into the break 8-2-1 in their last 11 games, outscoring opponents 49-32, following their convincing 5-1 win on home ice earlier this week over the Flames that was guided by Connor McDavid's five-assist performance and Leon Draisaitl's ninth career regular-season hat trick.

"You look at the way the team's rolling right now and winning a lot more games, it starts with those two, and they're playing extremely well," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "For three or four weeks, they've been really rolling, and those two are head and shoulders above everyone else."

Edmonton is 19-13-6 this season, winning six of its last eight games, and is tied for first place in the Pacific Division alongside the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights, with a heavy home schedule of 14 of its next 21 at Rogers Place coming up as the new year and January approach.