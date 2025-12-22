PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

Calgary is coming off a 6-3 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday, the night before Vegas was beaten 4-3 by the Oilers in the second of a back-to-back, and is currently five points back of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with a 15-17-4 record after winning consecutive contests.

Since their loss to the Flames, the Oilers have since rallied from a slow start to their season, which was engulfed by a heavy road schedule that's starting to ease up after finishing a busy stretch of six games in nine days with a 6-2-0 record – including their last trip to the eastern time zone for the rest of the campaign – after Sunday's win over the Golden Knights in the second game of their own back-to-back.

The Oilers improved to 18-13-6 this season and sit in a tie for second place in the Pacific Division with the Golden Knights, going 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. Last December, the Oilers went 9-3-1 and need two more wins to match that number this year going into the start of a back-to-back Battle of Alberta.

There's another 'Connor' in town for the Oilers in the form of netminder Connor Ingram, who made 26 saves in his first NHL appearance since Feb. 22, 2025 when he was with Utah Hockey Club after being recalled from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Friday to replace the injured Tristan Jarry in the lineup.

Ingram was acquired by the Oilers on Oct. 1 from Utah after being cleared to return from the NHLPA's Player Assistance Program on Aug. 20, playing 11 games for Bakersfield this season and posting a record of 4-5-2 with a 4.04 goals against average and .856 save percentage before being called up and playing well in his first start in Edmonton 24 hours later to help guide them to a big victory over their Pacific Division rivals.

"It's been hectic, but at the end of the day, no matter what level you're in, my job is to stop the puck," Ingram said. "I don't have to learn a forecheck or things like that. My job never changes. So the guys did a great job making me feel welcome and showing me everything I need to know, and it's been great."