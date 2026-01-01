GAME RECAP: Bruins 6, Oilers 2

EDMONTON, AB – See you next year, Oil Country.
Forwards Zach Hyman and Jack Roslovic each found the scoresheet, but the Edmonton Oilers closed out 2025 with a 6-2 defeat to the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place on New Year's Eve, concluding the year in top spot in the Pacific Division with a 20-15-6 record.
Connor McDavid is extending his league-best point streak to an impressive 14 games (13G, 21A) in December with a terrific assist on Zach Hyman's 12th goal of the season late in the first period, making it 2-1 and matching Mario Lemieux for the most points in a single calendar month over the last 30 years.
But the Bruins were determined to enter 2026 on a high note, receiving 34 saves from Jeremy Swayman and a three-point performance from David Pastrnak on New Year's Eve. Former Oilers winger Viktor Arvidsson contributed two assists in Boston's victory that put an end to their six-game losing streak (0-4-2).
Jack Roslovic scored in back-to-back games after notching his 12th goal of the campaign, while netminder Connor Ingram allowed six goals on 29 shots.
The Oilers will be back in action in 2026, back at Rogers Place on Saturday afternoon when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:30 pm MST.