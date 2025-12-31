PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Bruins

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Andrew Mangiapane will return to the lineup on New Year's Eve, while goaltender Connor Ingram will be back between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers when they face off against the Boston Bruins in their final clash of 2025 at Rogers Place.

Mangiapane was a healthy scratch in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Jets, but based on this morning's pre-game skate, the 29-year-old will get the opportunity to play in the top-six on Wednesday alongside Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin as he looks to kickstart his offence entering the new year.

"I think just for myself, be more on the puck, be closer in battles, be tenacious and just be in the battle," Mangiapane said. "Don't be on the perimeter looking in, waiting for someone to get you the puck. Go in there and kind of get it and win those little battles. I've played with them earlier in the year, and there was some chemistry there, so I think we just got to keep on building and pick up where we left off."

In 39 games this season, Mangiapane has posted five goals and six assists with a minus-16 rating and has a goal and assist over his last 12 games.

"You're a little angry that you weren't playing the last game, but it's behind us now, and we'll focus on tonight and go back out there and play my game to help this team win."