PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Bruins

Andrew Mangiapane will come back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Monday while Connor Ingram will return to the crease to start against the Bruins on New Year's Eve

Minnesota Wild v Edmonton Oilers

© 2025 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Andrew Mangiapane will return to the lineup on New Year's Eve, while goaltender Connor Ingram will be back between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers when they face off against the Boston Bruins in their final clash of 2025 at Rogers Place.

Mangiapane was a healthy scratch in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Jets, but based on this morning's pre-game skate, the 29-year-old will get the opportunity to play in the top-six on Wednesday alongside Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin as he looks to kickstart his offence entering the new year.

"I think just for myself, be more on the puck, be closer in battles, be tenacious and just be in the battle," Mangiapane said. "Don't be on the perimeter looking in, waiting for someone to get you the puck. Go in there and kind of get it and win those little battles. I've played with them earlier in the year, and there was some chemistry there, so I think we just got to keep on building and pick up where we left off."

In 39 games this season, Mangiapane has posted five goals and six assists with a minus-16 rating and has a goal and assist over his last 12 games.

"You're a little angry that you weren't playing the last game, but it's behind us now, and we'll focus on tonight and go back out there and play my game to help this team win."

Andrew speaks before making his return to the lineup on New Year's Eve

Goaltender Connor Ingram will return to the crease to face the Bruins on New Year's Eve after starting three straight games for the Oilers before Calvin Pickard's start against the Jets on Monday, where he made a season-high 41 saves to pick up his first win since Dec. 3 against the Seattle Kraken.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid will be flanked by his regular linemates Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman against the Bruins, but found out on Wednesday morning after the unveiling of Team Canada's Olympic roster that they won't be joining him in Italy this February for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"I feel for all of our Canadian guys," said McDavid. "Nuge as well. He had his injury, but for Zach, obviously, just with that injury, it was so tough, and I know how bad he wanted to be on that team, and he did everything he could possibly do to push himself to get back. Probably came back maybe a touch too early to give himself more of a runway, and he's played great. He's played very well, but it's disappointing.

McDavid is looking to finish off a frenetic month of December by keeping his incredible point streak intact, which has seen him record 13 goals and 20 assists over his last 13 games in hopes of carrying that form through January and into the Olympic break in February.

"It's definitely getting real," McDavid said. "Obviously, with the team being announced today, we're a month away basically from our break, five or six weeks, so it's getting here and I'm excited about it.

"I know everyone in here is excited. Leon's excited. It's a great opportunity for us, and it's something that we haven't done ever."

Connor chats about Canada's Olympic roster & more on Wednesday

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Bruins below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Mangiapane
Janmark - Roslovic - Savoie
Jones - Henrique - Frederic

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Regula
Stastney - Emberson

Ingram
Pickard

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Bruins

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Jets 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Roslovic to centre third line against Jets on Monday

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

GAME RECAP: Flames 3, Oilers 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flames

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames

RELEASE: Oilers to place Tomasek on waivers

BLOG: Asher Barnett named to Team USA roster for 2026 World Juniors

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Ingram to make second straight start in Tuesday's Battle of Alberta

RELEASE: Feeding Oil Country 50/50 raffle underway

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

RELEASE: McDavid earns second straight First Star honour

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3

RELEASE: Roslovic activated, Hutson loaned to Condors

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

GAME RECAP: Wild 5, Oilers 2